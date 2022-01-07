Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 7)

After ringing in the new year with a long list of fresh titles, Netflix is tapping the breaks just the slightest as it welcomes another weekend in January 2022. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to expand its content catalogue by just two titles, both Netflix originals. The new additions will not be marked with any titles exiting the streaming library.

Although this weekend’s additions are light, Netflix has already padded its library with dozens of additions in 2022. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s, the streamer kicked off 2022 by adding dozens of new titles to its library, among them being everything from Happy Feet to Midnight in Paris to The NeverEnding Story, and both 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Netflix is set to keep that momentum going throughout the rest of the month, which will see the additions of Netflix originals including the first part of the fourth and final season of Ozark to Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness’ new series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

‘Hype House’

Netflix is opening the doors and welcoming viewers into the Hype House in its new original reality series Hype House. Set to arrive on the streamer platform on Friday, Jan. 7, the new series follows the lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars as they welcome cameras into the of some of the world’s biggest social media stars. Throughout the series, the content creators “open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen.” Hype House stars Larri Merrit, Nikita Dragun, LILHUDDY (real name Chase Hudson), and more.

‘Johnny Test: Season 2’

Johnny, his dog Dukey and his twin sisters, Susan and Mary, are back for more adventures in Season 2 of the Netflix Family title Johnny Test. Originally premiering back in July of this year, the series is a reboot of the beloved animated series of the same name that aired for six seasons between 2005 and 2014, with The WB/The CW airing Seasons 1-3 and Cartoon Network airing Season 4-6. In Netflix’s revamp of the series, the imaginative boy, his dog, and his two science-loving sisters find themselves getting into some trouble with their adventures. In Season 2, the group will dive headfirst into even more outrageous adventures, tackling everything from VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying.

What’s leaving this weekend?

While a number of titles may have already left the streaming library this month, Netflix is hitting the brakes. This weekend, not a single title will depart the content catalogue, though subscribers should prepare for dozens of exits to occur before the month is over.

Leaving 1/10/22:

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/11/22:

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving 1/15/22:

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/4/22:

Action Pack – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/5/22:

Four to Dinner – NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/6/22:

The Club: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland – NETFLIX FILM

Anticipated upcomng additions

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

Avail. 1/19

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

“Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.”

Avail. 1/21

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – NETFLIX SERIES

“A heartbroken artist’s life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime… or did she?”

Avail. 1/28