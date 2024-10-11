Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 11)

The Netflix streaming library is getting a little bigger this weekend. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions, Love Is Blind Season 7, Heartstopper Season 3, and The Platform 2, seven more titles from the October 2024 content list are joining the streaming lineup this weekend, including four Netflix originals.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

In Her Place

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Chile, 1955. When the popular writer María Carolina Geel kills her lover, the case captivates Mercedes, the shy secretary of the judge in charge of the case. After visiting the writer’s apartment, Mercedes begins to question her life, identity, and the role of women in society as she finds an oasis of freedom in that home. This gripping drama based on true events is directed by Oscar nominee Maite Alberdi (“The Eternal Memory” and “The Mole Agent”).”

Lonely Planet

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.”

Scream (2022)

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “There’s a new Ghostface in town terrorizing teens, 25 years after Woodsboro’s first killing spree — and old friends must reunite to stop the slaughter.”

Uprising

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Set against the chaos of war, Uprising takes viewers on a gripping journey through the lives of two childhood friends turned adversaries.”

A Quiet Place Part II

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in.”

A Virtuous Business

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In search of purpose, opportunity and independence, four rural women start an adult products business in 1992 — embarking on a journey of self-discovery.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “After their tiny red puppy grows into a 25-foot giant, a young girl and her uncle must protect their lovable new pet from an evil genetics company.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix’s streaming library is only growing this weekend, with no titles on the chopping block. This means subscribers have some time to fit in a final watch of some of the series and movies set to depart in the coming days.

Leaving 10/21/24

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Leaving 10/26/24

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8

What was added this week?

Avail. 10/7/24

The Menendez Brothers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/8/24

Ali Wong: Single Lady — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 10/9/24

Deceitful Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Starting 5 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Secret of the River — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/10/24

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind, Habibi — NETFLIX SERIES

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft — NETFLIX SERIES