Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 4)

Netflix is checking more titles off of the October 2024 content list this weekend! Following the additions of Netflix originals Love Is Blind Season 7, Heartstopper Season 3, and more earlier this week, the streaming giant is set to add six new TV series and movies this weekend, including the hit animated YouTube series The Amazing Digital Circus and The Platform 2, the follow-up to the 2019 Spanish dystopian thriller.

'The Amazing Digital Circus': Season 1 (episodes 1-3) Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "The Amazing Digital Circus is a psychological dark comedy about cute cartoon characters who hate their lives and want to leave."

'CTRL' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life – until it takes control."

'IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges."

'The Platform 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?"

'S.W.A.T.': Season 7 (Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS) Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers – and defusing deadly tensions in his community."

'Ranma1/2' Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Ranma Saotome e Akane Tendo do Dojo Tendo são prometidos um ao outro pelos pais. Mas Ranma tem um problema muito peculiar... Desde que caiu nas termas de Jusenkyo enquanto treinava na China, o seu corpo adquiriu uma caraterística especial quando se molha: com água fria, transforma-se em rapariga e, com água quente, retoma a forma masculina. Preparem-se para uma comédia romântica cheia de ação e gargalhadas protagonizada por Ranma, Akane e um animado elenco de personagens muito originais!"

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is keeping departures light to start off October, and this weekend, only a single title will exit. On Saturday, the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians is set to exit. It will be followed by more departures in the coming days. Leaving 10/10/24

It Follows Leaving 10/21/24

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody Leaving 10/26/24

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8