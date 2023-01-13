Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 13)

Following nearly two weeks of nonstop additions, which has seen the streaming library grow by dozens of new titles, Netflix is taking things a bit slower this weekend. This weekend, the streamer will add just five new additions to its content catalogue. Joining the already-debuted January 2023 titles will be the new Netflix original documentary Break Point, the Stephen Herek-directed film Dog Gone, and Sky Rojo, the Spanish action crime drama series that is returning for its third season. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Break Point' "From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players."

'Dog Gone' "After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it's too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism."

'Sky Rojo: Season 3' "Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life – and found love – in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won't last long."

'Suzan & Freek' "After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame."

'Trial by Fire' "After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers will unfortunately have to bid farewell to a title this weekend. On Sunday, the film Steve Jobs is set to exit the streaming library, with several others titles slated to depart throughout the remainder of the month. Leaving 1/17/23

Yummy Mummies: Season 1 Leaving 1/26/23

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 1/29/23

