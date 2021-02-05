Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 5)
A new weekend means a fresh slate of content headed to the Netflix streaming library. As the work and school week comes to a close, the streaming giant is prepping its content catalogue for a weekend of rest and relaxation, giving subscribers the chance to press play on a total of nine new titles. Of the new titles set to be added, nine are Netflix originals, with titles including Season 2 of Hache, Malcolm & Marie, and Space Sweepers.
The new additions join several others that were made throughout the week as Netflix stocked its library with new content to kick off the month of February. Some of the titles already added include popular films Eat Pray Love and Inception, a new season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, and the debut of Firefly Lane, the streamer’s adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. The month of February has plenty more in store, with titles like To All the Boys: Always and Forever and a new batch of episodes for the original series MeatEater scheduled to drop in the coming weeks.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Hache: Season 2'
Netflix is taking viewers back into the world of drug trafficking in the Barcelona of the '60s with the Season 2 debut of its original Spanish crime drama Hache. Created by Verónica Fernández, directed by Jorge Torregrossa, and inspired by true events, the series follows Helena, who gains the love and trust of a dangerous heroin cartel leader in 1960s Barcelona and hones the skills needed to rise up the ranks. In Season 2, set to drop in the streaming library on Friday, Feb. 5, "Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans." The series stars Adriana Ugarte, Javier Rey, Marc Martínez, Pep Ambròs, Eduardo Noriega, Josep Julien, and Álex Casanovas.prevnext
'Invisible City'
Netflix's Brazilian fantasy series Invisible City is headed to the streaming library Friday. Based on a story co-developed by the screenwriters and best-selling authors Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhóz, the Netflix original series follows Eric, an environmental police officer who uncovers a hidden world of mythological entities from Brazilian folklore after discovering a connection between the mysterious appearance of a dead river dolphin on a Rio de Janeiro beach and the death of his beloved wife. Invisible City marks Carlos Saldanha's first live-action series.prevnext
'The Last Paradiso'
Netflix is bringing the romance this weekend with the premiere of its latest original film, The Last Paradiso. Directed and co-written by Rocco Ricciardulli and based on real events, the Italian romantic drama is set in 1950s Italy and follows the story of a passionate and free spirited farmer who finds himself caught up in a forbidden affair threatens everything. The Last Paradiso stars Riccardo Scamarcio as Ciccio Paradiso and Gaia Bermani Amaral as his love interest Bianca, with Valentina Cervi and Antonio Gerardi also starring.prevnext
'Space Sweepers'
Four misfits will unearth explosive secrets while chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in Netflix's newest film, Space Sweepers. Headed to the streaming library Friday, the film is set in the year 2092 in a time when spaceship Victory is one of the many that live off salvaging space debris. After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle, Victory’s crew – a genius space pilot Tae-ho, a mysterious ex-space pirate Captain Jang, an spaceship engineer Tiger Park, and a reprogrammed military robot Bubs – find a 7-year-old girl inside, only to realize she's the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards. After deciding to demand ransom in exchange, they unearth explosive secrets.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 2/5/21:
Little Big Women – NETFLIX FILM
Malcolm & Marie – NETFLIX FILM
Strip Down, Rise Up – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/6/21:
The Sinner: Jamie
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 2/5/21:
Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Leaving 2/7/21:
Don't Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)
What was added this week?
Avail. 2/1/21:
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Avail. 2/2/21:
Kid Cosmic – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mighty Express: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 – NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
Avail. 2/3/21:
All My Friends Are Dead – NETFLIX FILM
Black Beach – NETFLIX FILM
Firefly Lane – NETFLIX ORIGINAL