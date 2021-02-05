Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 5)

A new weekend means a fresh slate of content headed to the Netflix streaming library. As the work and school week comes to a close, the streaming giant is prepping its content catalogue for a weekend of rest and relaxation, giving subscribers the chance to press play on a total of nine new titles. Of the new titles set to be added, nine are Netflix originals, with titles including Season 2 of Hache, Malcolm & Marie, and Space Sweepers.

The new additions join several others that were made throughout the week as Netflix stocked its library with new content to kick off the month of February. Some of the titles already added include popular films Eat Pray Love and Inception, a new season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, and the debut of Firefly Lane, the streamer’s adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. The month of February has plenty more in store, with titles like To All the Boys: Always and Forever and a new batch of episodes for the original series MeatEater scheduled to drop in the coming weeks.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.