Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 19)
As February begins to wind down to a close, Netflix is continuing to bulk up the content in its streaming library. This weekend, the streamer will be giving subscribers four new titles to binge, including two new Netflix originals and two films in The Conjuring film franchise.
Although this weekend’s additions are on the lighter end of things, they join dozens of other titles Netflix has already made throughout the month of February. The streaming giant kicked the month off by adding titles like Eat Pray Love, Inception, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. As the month continued, the streaming library expand even further with additions like the first two season of Nickelodeon's iCarly, the new true crime series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and the final installment of the To All the Boys franchise. Before month’s end, the streamer is set to add several more titles, all of which you can view by clicking here.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'I Care A Lot '
After having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020, the J Blakeson- directed film I Care A Lot is arriving on Netflix. The thriller follows Marla Grayson, a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of aging adults "whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means." Poised with shark-like self-assurance and with her business partner and lover Fran at her side, Marla finds herself forced to level up when her latest client, a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family, is not who they appear to be. I Care A Lot drops in the streaming library on Friday, Feb. 19.
'Tribes of Europa'
Netflix is jumping decades into the future with the debut of its latest original series, Tribes of Europa. Set to debut Friday, the series launches viewers into a dystopian hellscape, where, in 2074, Europe is now split into microstates, some of which are fighting for dominance, in the wake of a global catastrophe. It follows siblings Kiano, Liv, and Elja from the Origine tribe, who are forced to forge their own paths after being separated. The series stars Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius, and David Ali Rashed.
'Classmates Minus '
Netflix's Taiwanese dark comedy film Classmates Minus is debuting on the platform globally this Saturday. The original film, directed by Huang Hsin-Yao, "captures middle age woes with a twist of humor" as it documents the plight of middle-aged men as told through the "individual yet intertwined stories of four high school classmates dealing with personal struggles." The film stars Cheng Jen-shuo,Liu Kuan-ting,Nadow Lin,and Shih Ming-shuai. Classmates Minus will be available for streaming Saturday, Feb. 20.
‘The Conjuring’ and ‘The Conjuring 2’
Halloween may have already passed, and many Netflix subscribers may have already binged their way through the entirely of the streamer's "Netflix & Chills" lineup, but the streaming giant is adding a bit of fright to this weekend's additions. On Sunday, Feb. 21, two of the first three installments of The Conjuring franchise – 2013's The Conjuring and 2016's The Conjuring 2 – will be stocked in the streaming library. The films offer up dramatizations of the supposed real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators. The Conjuring focuses on a dark presence terrorizing a family in their farmhouse. The Conjuring 2, meanwhile, shifts focus to the Hodgson family, who are experiencing poltergeist activity at their Enfield council house in 1977. The paranormal activity later became referred to as the Enfield poltergeist.
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 2/19/21:
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 2/20/21:
A Haunted House (2013)
Leaving 2/21/21:
Trespass Against Us (2016)
