Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 19)

As February begins to wind down to a close, Netflix is continuing to bulk up the content in its streaming library. This weekend, the streamer will be giving subscribers four new titles to binge, including two new Netflix originals and two films in The Conjuring film franchise.

Although this weekend’s additions are on the lighter end of things, they join dozens of other titles Netflix has already made throughout the month of February. The streaming giant kicked the month off by adding titles like Eat Pray Love, Inception, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. As the month continued, the streaming library expand even further with additions like the first two season of Nickelodeon's iCarly, the new true crime series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and the final installment of the To All the Boys franchise. Before month’s end, the streamer is set to add several more titles, all of which you can view by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.