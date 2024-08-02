Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 2)

August is officially here, and Netflix isn't wasting anytime crossing titles off its August 2024 content list. After kicking the month off with everything from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder to Unstable Season 2 earlier this week, the streamer is set to stock five new titles this weekend, including the director's cuts for both of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon films, a new Netflix original comedy special from Joe Rogan, and Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "This engrossing documentary throws light on the roaring success of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli with interviews from family and famous friends."

'Rebel Moon - Part One: Director's Cut' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder's director's cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

'Rebel Moon - Part Two: Director's Cut' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in "Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," director Zack Snyder's bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga."

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot."

'Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats' Premiere Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: "Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special."

What's leaving this weekend? Only a single title will exit Netflix this weekend, with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile scheduled to depart on Saturday. It will be followed by numerous other departures in the coming days and weeks. Leaving 8/12/24

The Woman King Leaving 8/13/24

Paddington Leaving 8/15/24

Dumb and Dumber To

Walk of Shame Leaving 8/22/24

Everything Everywhere All at Once