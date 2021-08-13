Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 13)

Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 13 and continuing through Sunday, subscribers scrolling through the content catalogue will notice nine new titles added to the mix, including six new and returning Netflix original series, films, and specials.

The new titles, which include everything from a new season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers to the debut of the new series The Kingdom, join dozens of other titles the streamer has already stocked this month. As with past months, Netflix kicked off August with a massive slate of fresh content, with new titles like all seasons of 30 Rock, the debut of Cooking With Paris, and the streamer's newest docuseries, UNTOLD. Now two weeks into the month, Netflix isn't showing any signs of slowing down, with the streamer still set to make dozens of other additions before August comes to an end. You can see what else Netflix has up its sleeve by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.