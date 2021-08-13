Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 13)
Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 13 and continuing through Sunday, subscribers scrolling through the content catalogue will notice nine new titles added to the mix, including six new and returning Netflix original series, films, and specials.
The new titles, which include everything from a new season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers to the debut of the new series The Kingdom, join dozens of other titles the streamer has already stocked this month. As with past months, Netflix kicked off August with a massive slate of fresh content, with new titles like all seasons of 30 Rock, the debut of Cooking With Paris, and the streamer's newest docuseries, UNTOLD. Now two weeks into the month, Netflix isn't showing any signs of slowing down, with the streamer still set to make dozens of other additions before August comes to an end. You can see what else Netflix has up its sleeve by clicking here.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Beckett'
An American tourist will find himself on the run for his life when Netflix's film Beckett premieres on Friday, Aug. 13. The film stars John David Washington as Beckett, an American tourist vacationing in Greece who finds himself the target of a manhunt following a tragic car accident. At the center of a dangerous political conspiracy, Beckett is forced to run for his life to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name.prevnext
'Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific'
Netflix is gearing up for Season 5 of its animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Based on the Fast & Furious film series by Gary Scott Thompson, the Netflix original follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto's son, who, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency together to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R. In Season 5, the Spy Racers travel to the South Pacific to save Tony after he is captured by Russian arms dealers, foiling a plan to take over the world in the process.prevnext
'Valeria: Season 2'
Netflix's Spanish comedy-drama Valeria is returning to the streaming platform for its sophomore run. Based on Elísabet Benavent's novel series En los zapatos de Valeria, the series is set in Madrid and follows Valeria, a writer who feels that something is missing in her marriage and writing and finds solace in her three friends. Set to debut on Friday, Season 2 will find the four friends continuing to support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives. Valeria stars Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, and Ibrahim Al Shami.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 8/13/21:
Brand New Cherry Flavor – NETFLIX SERIES
Gone for Good – NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/15/21:
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, Netflix will be saying goodbye to three titles. On Friday, Seasons 1 and 2 of Mother Goose Club depart, with Jericho Seasons 1 and 2 and the film Wish I Was Here following on Saturday. These will mark the latest titles to exit the streaming library this month, with Netflix planning several other departures in the coming days.
Leaving 8/20/21:
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Leaving 8/22/21:
1BR
Leaving 8/26/21:
The Angry Birds Movie 2
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/9/21:
SHAMAN KING – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/10/21:
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly)
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace - August 10
Avail. 8/11/21:
Bake Squad – NETFLIX SERIES
The Kissing Booth 3 – NETFLIX FILM
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/12/21:
AlRawabi School for Girls – NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – NETFLIX ANIME