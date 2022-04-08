Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 8)

This weekend will be a big one for Netflix! The streaming giant is making sure its streaming library stays stocked with fresh titles for its subscribers, Netflix adding a total of 12 new titles to its content catalogue this weekend alone. The lineup of new additions, which join several others made throughout the week, includes 9 Netflix original titles. Set to begin rolling out on Friday, this weekend's lineup kicks off with the Friday return of one hit original title: Elite. The Spanish-language drama is set to return for Season 5, with a sixth season already confirmed, meaning fans can expect even more after the Season 5 end credits roll. Elite Season 5 will join the Netflix content catalogue this weekend alongside the debut of Metal Lords, the new Netflix original film written by Game of Thrones creator D.B. Weiss. Netflix will also be giving families plenty of streaming options, with a slate of new Netflix Family titles set to arrive. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Elite: Season 5' Netflix's hit Spanish-language teen crime series Elite returns for even more drama on Friday, April 8. The series is set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go, and follows a group of students whose lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it. A new semester will be underway in Season 5, bringing with it a new victim, a new perpetrator, and a new mystery. Elite has already been renewed for Season 6, which does not yet have a premiere date.

'Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2' More than two years after its premiere, Netflix's adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham returns on Friday for Season 2. Based on the classic children's book of the same name, the Netflix Family title follows Guy and Sam, who take a road trip to save an endangered animal and learn to try new things along the way, including hope, friendship, and the delectable dish of green eggs and ham. In Season 2, there will be a secret story, an unsolved mystery, and a new beginning. Green Eggs and Ham is produced by Ellen DeGeneres and voiced by Adam DeVine, Michael Douglas, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs. Keegan Michael-Key narrates.

'Metal Lords' Netflix's latest movie Metal Lords premieres on Friday. Written by Game of Thrones creator D.B. Weiss, the musical comedy movie follows Hunter and Kevin, two high school misfits with their sights set on metal glory. The only problem? They are the only two kids at their school who care about metal, and in their quest to find a bassist, the only option is a girl who plays the cello. Together, they devote themselves to metal with a goal of winning Battle of the Bands.Directed by Peter Sollet, Metal Lords stars Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello.

What else is being added? Avail. 4/8/22

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass – NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Lines – NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger & Bunny 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/9/22

My Liberation Notes – NETFLIX SERIES

Our Blues – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 4/10/22

The Call

Nightcrawler