Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 30)
All of those April showers are bringing more than just May flowers, because as this weekend marks the end of one month and the start of another, Netflix is stocking its library with dozens of new titles. In total, the streamer will be dropping 44 new additions in its library, expanding its already expansive content catalogue with plenty of titles for subscribers to enjoy.
Closing out its final April 2021 additions on Friday, subscribers will be treated to titles like The Mitchells vs. The Machines, the streamer's new animated series perfect for the entire family, and Pet Stars, an all-new reality series full of adorable pets! Then on Saturday, the streamer will officially begin rolling out its May 2021 releases with 39 new additions, including everything from several Back to the Future films to Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted to Zombieland. This weekend's additions will round out with the Sunday addition of Season 11 of Hoarders. You can find the full May 2021 list by clicking here.
'The Innocent'
Netflix's new limited series The Innocent is kicking off this weekend's additions on Friday, April 30. Based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, the series follows Matt nine years after his attempt to break up a fight resulted in an accidental killing. Attempting to start his life from scratch with his wife Olivia, one phone call brings back the nightmare, and soon he finds his innocence questioned by Lorena, a police inspector investigating a suicide case.
'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'
One everyday family will be faced with the biggest challenge yet – saving the world from a robot apocalypse. From the creators behind the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie, the animated action-comedy The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows the Mitchell family, who during road trip suddenly find themselves in the middle of the robot uprising, with everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. The Mitchells must band together to save humanity.
'Pet Stars'
Netflix is adding a dose of adorable to its reality TV lineup. On Friday, the streamer is debuting its new series Pet Stars, which follows Pets on Q, a talent management company started by Colleen Wilson and Melissa May Curtis, as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media.
'The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2'
Netflix is gearing up for a second helping of its original series The Unremarkable Juanquini. Initially debuting on the platform back in May 2020, the series follows magician Juanquini, who makes a most wanted criminal disappear. In Season 2, the The Morales and the Orduz families are in a sticky situation under the same roof and Captain González is on to them. Season is set to debut on Friday.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 5/1/21:
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
Avail. 5/2/21:
Hoarders: Season 11
Leaving 4/30/21:
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting
Leaving 5/1/21:
Hoarders: Season 10