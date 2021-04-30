Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 30)

All of those April showers are bringing more than just May flowers, because as this weekend marks the end of one month and the start of another, Netflix is stocking its library with dozens of new titles. In total, the streamer will be dropping 44 new additions in its library, expanding its already expansive content catalogue with plenty of titles for subscribers to enjoy.

Closing out its final April 2021 additions on Friday, subscribers will be treated to titles like The Mitchells vs. The Machines, the streamer's new animated series perfect for the entire family, and Pet Stars, an all-new reality series full of adorable pets! Then on Saturday, the streamer will officially begin rolling out its May 2021 releases with 39 new additions, including everything from several Back to the Future films to Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted to Zombieland. This weekend's additions will round out with the Sunday addition of Season 11 of Hoarders. You can find the full May 2021 list by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.