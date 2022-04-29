Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 29)

This weekend is a big one for the Netflix streaming library. As April ends and May begins, the streamer is stocking its content catalog with a whopping 37 new additions, the titles a mix of licensed content and Netflix original series, films, and specials. This weekend will mark a bittersweet one for fans of two of Netflix's most popular shows, with both Grace and Frankie and Ozark dropping their final episodes on Friday. Those titles will mark some of the final additions from April 2022 and will mark two of the four Netflix originals joining the library this weekend. While April was a major one for Netflix, the streamer is also making sure it gets off to a great start in May, with everything from Crazy, Stupid, Love to Forrest Gump and even When Harry Met Sally arriving in the library at the start of the month on Sunday. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes' Grace and Frankie are embarking on one final "crazy ride" in the seventh and final season of Netflix's hit comedy Grace and Frankie. After plenty of laughs, going through divorce together, becoming entrepreneurs, and even doing shrooms, Grace and Frankie will "continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically" in the new batch of episodes. Set to premiere on Friday, April 29, the 16-episode final season will help make Grace and Frankie Netflix's longest-running original series. prevnext

'Honeymoon with My Mother' A man will find himself experiencing one of the oddest honeymoons ever when Honeymoon with My Mother premiers on Friday. The Netflix original film follows José Luis. Brokenhearted after being left at the altar, José's overbearing mother, Mari Carmen, convinces him to let her join him on what would have been his honeymoon so as to not waste the money. As José deals with the aftermath of his abrupt breakup, Mari Carmen has the time of her life, "revealing herself as the wonderful woman she really is and that nobody in her family can see." Honeymoon with My Mother stars Quim Gutiérrez and Carmen Machi. prevnext

'Ozark: Season 4 Part 2' The Byrde family's story is coming to an end on Friday when Netflix drops the final episodes of Ozark Season 4. Originally premiering in 2017, the Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams-created series follows the Byrde family – financial planner Marty, his wife Wendy, and they two teenage children. After a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, the family moves from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks, the show documenting their dangerous criminal enterprise. In the show's final episodes, Marty and Wendy will climb to the top of Navarro's empire. But when they find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, "some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood." prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 4/29/22

Rumspringa – NETFLIX FILM

YOUTH v GOV Avail. 5/1/22

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 4/29/22

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel Leaving 4/30/22

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town Leaving 5/1/22

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1 prevnext