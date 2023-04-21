Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 21)

April may be winding to a close, but Netflix's April 2023 content list is far from complete. After spending the last few weeks dropping everything from The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 to the comedy special My Name Is Mo'Nique, Netflix is marking another week in April with even more fresh content. This weekend, the streamer is set to debut six new Netflix original series and films, giving subscribers the chance to press play on new titles including A Tourist's Guide to Love to Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Tourist's Guide to Love' Premiere Date: Friday, April 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path."

'Chokehold' Premiere Date: Friday, April 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast – but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them."

'Indian Matchmaking: Season 3' Premiere Date: Friday, April 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Sima from Mumbai is back and busier than ever! This season, Mumbai's premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!"

'One More Time' Premiere Date: Friday, April 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When 40 year old Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) is hit by a truck the night of her birthday she wakes up back in 2002, on her 18th birthday, with the chance to relive her best day and make her life the perfect vision of what she'd intended it to be. But when she realizes that she's stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again, she decides to figure out what she needs to fix in order to literally leave the past behind and return to present day."

'Rough Diamonds' (Photo: Nyk Dekeyser / Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, April 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Rough Diamonds is an 8-part crime drama that follows the struggles and strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp's world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest son takes his own life, his long-estranged brother Noah – who turned his back on his religion and made a new home within the criminal fraternity of London – returns to Antwerp and finds out that the family business is on the brink of collapse and under the heel of the local mob. While Noah desperately attempts to save the Wolfsons' business and protect the family's legacy and honor, he and his siblings must first settle their own internal battles."

'Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4' Premiere Date: Saturday, April 22

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He's got great ideas – and a super-cool robot dog!"

What's leaving this weekend? Only a single title will be exiting the streaming library this weekend, with the film We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks departing on Sunday, April 23. With several days still left in the month, though, several more exits are scheduled. Leaving 4/24/23

Bill Nye: Science Guy Leaving 4/25/23

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 Leaving 4/27/23

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 4/28/23

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 4/30/23

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World