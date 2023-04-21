Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 21)
April may be winding to a close, but Netflix's April 2023 content list is far from complete. After spending the last few weeks dropping everything from The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 to the comedy special My Name Is Mo'Nique, Netflix is marking another week in April with even more fresh content. This weekend, the streamer is set to debut six new Netflix original series and films, giving subscribers the chance to press play on new titles including A Tourist's Guide to Love to Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking.
'A Tourist's Guide to Love'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path."
'Chokehold'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast – but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them."
'Indian Matchmaking: Season 3'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Sima from Mumbai is back and busier than ever! This season, Mumbai's premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!"
'One More Time'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "When 40 year old Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) is hit by a truck the night of her birthday she wakes up back in 2002, on her 18th birthday, with the chance to relive her best day and make her life the perfect vision of what she'd intended it to be. But when she realizes that she's stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again, she decides to figure out what she needs to fix in order to literally leave the past behind and return to present day."
'Rough Diamonds'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Rough Diamonds is an 8-part crime drama that follows the struggles and strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp's world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest son takes his own life, his long-estranged brother Noah – who turned his back on his religion and made a new home within the criminal fraternity of London – returns to Antwerp and finds out that the family business is on the brink of collapse and under the heel of the local mob. While Noah desperately attempts to save the Wolfsons' business and protect the family's legacy and honor, he and his siblings must first settle their own internal battles."
'Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4'
Premiere Date: Saturday, April 22
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He's got great ideas – and a super-cool robot dog!"
What's leaving this weekend?
Only a single title will be exiting the streaming library this weekend, with the film We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks departing on Sunday, April 23. With several days still left in the month, though, several more exits are scheduled.
Leaving 4/24/23
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving 4/25/23
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving 4/27/23
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/28/23
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/30/23
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/17/23
Oggy Oggy: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/18/23
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich – NETFLIX SERIES
Longest Third Date – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/19/23
Chimp Empire – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/20/23
The Diplomat – NETFLIX SERIES
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – NETFLIX SERIES