Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 19)

We may be halfway through April, Netflix still has plenty of new titles coming this month. After adding everything from Ripley to Parasyte: The Grey, as well as licensed content like Baby Driver and Happy Gilmore, the streamer is stocking two new titles from its April 2024 content list this weekend, and one of them is a Netflix original. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' Premiere Date: Friday, April 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

'Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know' Premiere Date: Sunday, April 21

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Duran Duran open up about their extraordinary career and talk candidly about the highs and lows they have endured together over four long decades. This is the band at their most relaxed, intimate and honest."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is quickly making tis way through both its coming and leaving lists for April 2024, and while not series or movies are scheduled to exit the streamer this weekend, there are several set to exit in the final days of the month Leaving 4/22/24

The Meg

Train to Busan Leaving 4/24/24

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 Leaving 4/25/24

Kung Fu Panda 3