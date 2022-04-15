Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 15)

A new weekend means a round of new additions headed to the Netflix streaming library, and Netflix is doubling down on the fresh titles as we reach the midpoint of the month! Coming from the larger April 2022 content list will be a total of 10 new additions to the content catalogue, a high figure given Netflix's trend to add fewer titles over the weekend.

This weekend's roundup includes five Netflix originals, such as the new courtroom thriller series Anatomy of a Scandal, which is based on the popular book of the same name. The series will join the mix on Friday alongside Netflix's new horror film Choose or Die, which will surely have viewers sleeping with the lights on. This weekend's additions also include five licensed titles, including the debut season of Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City, Season 5 of Van Helsing, and the movie Ouija: Origin of Evil, among others.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.