Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 15)
A new weekend means a round of new additions headed to the Netflix streaming library, and Netflix is doubling down on the fresh titles as we reach the midpoint of the month! Coming from the larger April 2022 content list will be a total of 10 new additions to the content catalogue, a high figure given Netflix's trend to add fewer titles over the weekend.
This weekend's roundup includes five Netflix originals, such as the new courtroom thriller series Anatomy of a Scandal, which is based on the popular book of the same name. The series will join the mix on Friday alongside Netflix's new horror film Choose or Die, which will surely have viewers sleeping with the lights on. This weekend's additions also include five licensed titles, including the debut season of Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City, Season 5 of Van Helsing, and the movie Ouija: Origin of Evil, among others.
'Anatomy of a Scandal'
Netflix is delving into the fictional scandals within the elite class of the United Kingdom in its new psychological thriller courtroom drama Anatomy of a Scandal. Based on Sarah Vaughan's book of the same name and set for a Friday, April 15 premiere, the new series centers around a minister in Parliament, whose career and marriage are upended when a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light in a scandal that can affect a whole country. Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Anatomy of a Scandal stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, and Joshua McGuire.
'Choose or Die'
Two friends will find themselves in a fight for the lives in Netflix's new horror film Choose or Die. Directed by Toby Meakins in his feature directorial debut, the film follows broke college student Kayla, who, along with her friends, plays a mysterious 1980s video game in an attempt to win an unclaimed $100,000 prize. In playing the game, however, they step into a surreal world of next-level terror that has them playing not for the money, but for their lives. Set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Choose or Die stars Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, and Robert Englund.
'Man of God'
A man will go to extreme lengths in his quest for power and wealth in Netflix's new original film Man of God. Slated to arrive on the streaming platform on Saturday, April 16, Man of God follows Samuel, who finds himself caught between the world and the faith he left behind after he abandons his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life. Produced by Bolanle Austen Peters' BAP production, the film stars Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Patrick Doyle, and Jude Chkwuka.
What else is beign added this weekend?
Avail. 4/15/22
Heirs to the Land – NETFLIX SERIES
Mai – NETFLIX SERIES
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
Avail. 4/16/22
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
What's leaving this weekend?
Following several exits at the beginning of the month, Netflix is hitting the brakes on departing titles. This weekend, not a single title will exit the streaming library, though that luck won't last long, as the streamer is set to give the boot to numerous titles before April is over.
Leaving 4/18/22
Miss Sloane
Leaving 4/24/22
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Leaving 4/25/22
The Artist
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/12/22
Hard Cell – NETFLIX SERIES
The Creature Cases – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/13/22
Almost Happy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Our Great National Parks – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Smother-in-Law – NETFLIX SERIES
Today We Fix the World – NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Avail. 4/14/22
Ultraman: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME