More Than 300 Movies Just Added to Pluto TV for July 2025 — See the Full List

At-home summer movie nights just got a lot better thanks to Pluto TV.
Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service already boasts a content catalog numbering in the thousands, and the streamer just adding more than 300 additional movies to that count.
As part of its July content drop, Pluto TV viewers are now able to stream plenty of fan-favorites and cult classics, including Four Weddings and A Funeral, Mean Girls, The Matrix, Forrest Gump, and Sleepless in Seattle. Other movies joining the lineup include Bones And All, Crocodile Dundee, Cujo, Disturbia, Transformers, and The Untouchables.
This month will be a major one for more than just Pluto TV’s new movie offerings. With July marking the halfway point to Christmas, the streamer will also celebrate Christmas in July with plenty of holiday cheer, including holiday movies and classic TV episodes such as The Christmas Contract and Christmas in Louisiana, as well as fan-favorite Hallmark movies like A Family Christmas Gift and Hitched for the Holidays. The streamer will also a Yellowstone marathon over the Fourth of July weekend.
All of Pluto TV’s movies, as well as its hundreds of live, linear channels, are available to stream for free. Keep scrolling to see all of the movies streaming on Pluto TV this July.
Pluto TV July Movies (A-F)
40 Days And 40 Nights
5 Days Of War
A.C.O.D.
Action Point
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Air Force One
Alfie (1966)
Alice, Darling
Along Came A Spider
American Assassin
American Beauty
Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging
Anna (2019)
Arena (1991)
Arkansas
Aviator, The
Awakenings
Backtrace
Bandslam
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Barefoot In The Park
Bart Got A Room
Bay, The
Baywatch
Be Cool
Beast With A Million Eyes, The
Beauty Shop
Bellboy, The
Better Life, A
Big Bang, The (2010)
Big Night (1996)
Biker Boyz
Birdcage, The
Black Butterfly (2017)
Black Cop
Black Sheep
Blue Hill Avenue
Blue Velvet
Body And Soul (1981)
Bones And All
Boomerang
Brassed Off
Breakdown
Bullet Head
Bully
Burning, The
Burnt Orange Heresy, The
Carbon Copy
Cattle Annie And Little Britches
Caveman
Ceremony
Chain Of Command (2015)
Chilly Scenes Of Winter
Chorus Line, A
Cinderfella
Citizen’s Band
City Of Lies
Coach Carter
Code 46
Colony, The (2021)
Cop Land
Core, The
Cosmopolis
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles
Crow, The
Crying Game, The
Cujo
Cutting Edge, The (1992)
Cyborg 2: Glass Shadow
Dark Command, The
Death Rides A Horse
Death Wish (2018)
Deep Impact
Destroyer
Devon
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dirty Work (1998)
Disaster Movie
Disorderly Orderly, The
Disturbia
Down A Dark Hall
Dr. Who And The Daleks
Dr. Who: Daleks Invasion Earth
Dumbstruck
Duplex
Dysfunktional Family
Elvis And Annabelle
Empire Of The Sun
Ender’s Game
Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain, The
Enough
Envy
Everly
Fan, The
Fargo (1996)
Few Good Men, A
Firewalker
First Blood
First Knight
Fish Called Wanda, A
Fisher King, The
Flatliners (1990)
Forrest Gump
Fortress, The (2021)
Fortress: Sniper’s Eye
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Foxfire
Frailty
Frank And Jesse
Fresh
Frida
Pluto TV July Movies (G-M)
Georgia
Geronimo: An American Legend
Get Over It
Ghost And The Darkness, The
Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2011)
Giver, The
Godfather Part II, The
Godfather, The
Good Ol’ Freda
Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers
Gorky Park (1983)
Grass Is Greener, The
Great Gatsby, The (1974)
Great Raid, The
Grifters, The
Gun Shy Fka Salty
Guns Akimbo
Hamburger Hill
Hammer
Hard Eight
Heavenly Kid, The
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
Highlander 2: Renegade Version (Director’s Cut)
Highlander: The Source
Hills Run Red, The
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Artemis
Hours, The
How To Beat The High Cost Of Living
Importance Of Being Earnest, The
In The Line Of Fire
Inconceivable (2017)
Into The White
Island In The Sky
It! The Terror From Beyond Space
Jason’s Lyric
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
Jeff, Who Lives At Home
Juice
Jungleland
Just Like Heaven
Keep, The
Kid, The (2019)
Killer’s Kiss
Ladies Man, The (1961)
Ladies Man, The (2000)
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Last Of The Red Hot Lovers
Lawman
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Like Water For Chocolate
Limelight
Little Big Man (CBS Legacy)
Little Mermaid, The
Little Nicky
Long Way Down, A
Longest Yard, The (1974)
Lookout, The
Losing Isaiah
Love Bites
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Lucky
Mac And Devin Go To High School
Machinist, The
Mad Max
Malice In Wonderland
Man Called Horse, A (CBS Legacy)
Man Of Tai Chi
Man Who Fell To Earth, The (1976)
Man-Thing
Mannequin Two: On The Move
Marie Antoinette (2006 Feature)
Matrix Revolutions, The
Matrix, The
Mean Girls
Mechanic, The (1972)
Men At Work
Men, Women & Children
Mercury Man (Sub)
Moby Dick (1956)
Month By The Lake, A
Mother (1996)
Mr. Holmes (Miramax)
Mr. Mom
Muscle Shoals
Mystic Pizza (1988)
Pluto TV July Movies (N-Z)
Net, The (1995)
Next Stop Wonderland
Night Listener, The
No Country For Old Men (Miramax)
Noah
Old School
One Day In September
Ordinary People
Organization, The
Original Kings Of Comedy, The
Out Of Towners (1970)
Outlander (2009)
Paris When It Sizzles
Pathology
Patriot, The (2000)
Pebble And The Penguin, The
Permanent
Phantoms
Philadelphia
Pink Panther (1964), The
Pink Panther Strikes Again, The
Point Blank (Sub)
Prey (2007)
Primal Fear
Princess Of Nebraska
Professional, The (1994)
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
Project Almanac
Proof
Quick And The Dead, The (1995)
Quiet Man, The
Rage Of Honor
Raging Bull
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raven, The
Regression
Repentance
Return Of The Living Dead III
Return Of The Living Dead: Necropolis
Return Of The Living Dead: Rave To The Grave
Revolver (2005)
Rio Grande
Road To Perdition
RoboCop (1987)
RoboCop (2014)
RoboCop 2
RoboCop 3
Rock-A-Bye Baby
Roman Holiday
Running Man, The
Sabrina (1954)
Saint, The
Salmon Fishing In The Yemen (CBS Films)
Saturday Night Fever
Save The Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Sayonara
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Secuestro Express
Senseless
Seven Psychopaths (CBS Films)
Shaft
Shootist, The
Signal, The
Silk Road (2021)
Sleepless In Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Soloist, The
Some Girl(S)
Sorcerer And The White Snake , The (Sub)
Source Code
Square, The
Stand Up Guys
Standoff (2015)
Stanley & Iris
Star Kid
Staying Alive
Steel Dawn
Substitute, The (1996)
Suburbicon
Sum Of All Fears, The
Summer Rental
Super 8
Super, The (2018)
Swingers
Tales Of Terror
Teen Wolf Too
The Last Letter
Theater Of Blood
Thelma & Louise
Thing Called Love, The
Thousand Words, A
Three Musketeers (2011)
Tigerland
Top Five
Top Gun
Total Recall
Trading Places
Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Trucks
Uninvited, The
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
Warriors, The
When Harry Met Sally
Witless Protection
Witness
Yards, The
Yonkers Joe
You’ve Got Mail
Z For Zachariah
Zero Days