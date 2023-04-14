Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 14)

A new weekend means a round of new additions headed to the Netflix streaming library. Coming from the larger April 2023 content list this weekend will be 10 new arrivals to the content catalogue, including seven Netflix originals series and films. Subscribers browsing the streaming library will soon notice that everything from the Netflix film Phenomena to the new Netflix series Queenmaker and even Part 2 of the Netflix Family title The Nutty Boy are available for streaming. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Synopsis: "In the late 90's, Sagrario (Belén Rueda), Paz (Gracia Olayo) Gloria (Toni Acosta) and Father Girón (Emilio Gutiérrez Cava), form an investigation team specialized in paranormal phenomena: the Hepta group. Although the group is not going through its best moment, they agree to investigate an antique shop where strange things are happening. But what seemed like a case like any other, will become the most difficult of their lives. And only together they will be able to solve it."

Synopsis: "After a crisis of conscience, a powerful fixer uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer's mayoral campaign – and take down her former employer."

Synopsis: "Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident – struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises."

Synopsis: "The Nutty Boy is a series that revolves around the boundless imagination and spontaneity of a ten year old that subverts the reality around him. When our story begins, Nutty's life has just changed completely: his parents have gotten divorced. Nutty's mom got a job in a new town, and his dad moved there as well to be close to them. So now, not only is Nutty in a whole new world, but he has two homes as he divides his time between his mom's and his dad's houses. Used to the more confined life in a big city, Nutty is now free to roam the streets and explore by himself or with his new awesome posse of friends. Nutty sees the world around him as a springboard for a billion new adventures and pulls us along to see everything through his eyes. As we are faced with all the amazing possibilities that life has to offer, we are inevitably led to question outdated elements of the status quo – thus making Nutty Boy an agent of positive change."

What else is being added this weekend? April 14

Queens on the Run -- NETFLIX FILM

Seven Kings Must Die -- NETFLIX FILM

Weathering -- NETFLIX FILM April 15

Time Trap April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

What's leaving this weekend? The Netflix streaming library will be staying completely intact this weekend! As the streamer makes the latest additions, it will not be giving any others the boot. However, with April still in full swing, the streamer does still have several exits scheduled for later in the month. Leaving 4/18/23

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 4/20/23

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 4/23/23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks Leaving 4/24/23

Bill Nye: Science Guy Leaving 4/25/23

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 Leaving 4/27/23

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 4/28/23

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 4/30/23

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World