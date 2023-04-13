'Queer Eye' Season 7 Premiere Date Announced at Netflix

Queer Eye is officially coming back for Season 7. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too long to see the cast back in action. On Wednesday, Netflix revealed that Season 7 of Queer Eye will premiere on May 12.

To share the exciting news, Netflix shared a poster for the next season of the reality series. The poster features the Fab Five — Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski — living it up in New Orleans, where the new season takes place. In previous seasons, the Fab Five have helped residents in Austin, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, among other locations.

Fans were understandably excited to hear news about the Netflix series. One individual wrote, "Omg this is the news I needed today!" Another left a plea for the Queer Eye team, writing, "Please NEVER stop making this show! I have loved every season and can't wait for this one. You are all so genuine and the love you have for others is immeasurable."

While the poster certainly presents a fun vibe for The Big Easy, filming this new season was anything but easy for the Queer Eye stars. Back in November, France told E! News that New Orleans "was the hardest place we ever shot." He continued to explain why it was so difficult to film in the Louisiana city, noting that this season brought out all of the tears. France explained, "I cried more this season than I've ever cried on Queer Eye ever. I've only ever cried twice on Queer Eye in the full seven seasons—the six seasons, and then the mini season in Japan. But I cried most episodes with this."

France continued to explain that filming in New Orleans put an emotional spin on the season considering that the city still has to navigate the lingering effects of the Hurricane Katrina disaster that took place in 2005. He said, "I didn't live in America when Katrina happened. Seeing the devastation, seeing what it did to families, seeing how much poverty it created, that's what got me. Some of our heroes have just never been able to recover. And so that's why the transformations were so special, because it's as if many of them have stood still in time."