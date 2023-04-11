Watch: Netflix Drops Official Trailer for New Jennifer Lopez Action Movie 'The Mother'

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez's new action movie, The Mother. The film will begin streaming on Friday, May 12, just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14. Check out the full trailer below.

A longline for The Mother reads: "A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men." In addition to Lopez, the movie also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal. The Mother is directed by Niki Caro, from a story and screenplay by Misha Green with Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig. Lopez and Green also serve as executive producers, alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, and Marc Evans.

Interestingly, there is a chance that The Mother could potentially be one of Lopez's last films — at least for a while — as the actress previously hinted that she may be working her way toward retirement sometime soon. According to a previous report from Good Housekeeping, Lopez shared some life updates in one of her On the JLo newsletters, seemingly indicating that she might be taking a step back to focus more on her "personal life" and family, following her marriage to Ben Affleck. "It's super important for me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my work life," the singer wrote.

"When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently. Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance," Lopez added. Her focus on motherhood is clear, but it's also obvious that her new marriage is part of the shift in her direction. "Now that I'm getting married, it's about my family first and foremost," she confessed. "It's about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. It must be a very special project if it's going to take time away from my family."

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from baseball star Alex Rodriguez, dating for a little over a year before saying their "I Do's" in the summer of 2022.