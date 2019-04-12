Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is bulking up its ever-expanding streaming library this weekend with a handful of brand-new titles.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming service will be rolling out a total of eight new TV series and Netflix original series and movies ranging in a variety of genres and providing plenty of hours of hooking content to keep subscribers dry during the rainy days of spring.

The addition of all of the new binge-able titles, which follows on the heels of a number of other additions rolled out during the week, thankfully only comes at the loss of one other title, Seasons 1-3 of Video Game High School.

A Land Imagined

Netflix is spinning a new mystery tale this weekend with one of its upcoming additions.



Directed by Siew Hua Yeo and starring Peter Yu, Xiaoyi Liu, and Yue Guo, A Land Imagined tells the story of sleepless cop in Singapore who puts himself into the mind of a missing migrant worker who spent sleepless nights playing a mysterious video game before he disappeared from a Singapore land reclamation site.



The film will be available for streaming on Friday, April 12.

Band Aid

One young couple will break out in song in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage.



Band Aid, the 2017 film starring Zoe Lister-Jones, Amy Pally, and Fred Armisen, tells the story of a young married couple on the brink of seeing their relationship entirely disintegrate. In an attempt to save their marriage, they turn their fights into songs with the help of their oddball neighbors.



The comedy, directed by Lister-Jones, is set to be stocked in the Netflix streaming library on Friday.

Huge in France

One man will leave all of his fame and celebrity perks behind when jumping pond to reconnect with his son.



Headed to Netflix on Friday, original series Huge In France follows hugely famous comedian Gad Elmaleh, who, at an emotional crossroads, leaves his life in France behind and moves to Los Angeles in a last ditch effort to reconnect with his estranged, comedy hating, 16-year-old son.

Mighty Little Bheem

A small Indian town will beam with the boundless curiosity of a toddler in new Netflix original animated children’s series Mighty Little Bheem.



Hailing from director Rajiv Chilaka and based on the mythological character Bheem from the Indian epic the Mahabharata, the animated series, Netflix’s first Indian preschool animated series, follows ultra strong, brave and intelligent Mighty Little Bheem as he travels through his hometown, bringing mischief and adventure.



The series, the first in the popular Bheem franchise, will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Perfect Date

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo is jumping ship in favor of an all-new dating experience in new Netflix romcom The Perfect Date.



Slated to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, The Perfect Date follows high school student Brooks Rattigan’s unconventional efforts to save money for college: create an app where anyone can pay him to play “the perfect stand-in boyfriend” for any occasion. All goes according to plan until his fake date service sparks real feelings to emerge, complicating things and forcing him to reassess everything he was once so sure of.

The Silence

Following on the heels of Bird Box, Netflix is unveiling an all-new sensory deprivation post-apocalyptic survival film.



The Silence, starring The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka, places viewers in a world that is under attack from creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, and where 16-year-old Ally Andrews, who lost her hearing at 13, along with her family, seeks refuge in a remote haven. Their search for safety is threatened by a cult who wishes to exploit Ally’s heightened senses.



Along with Shipka, the film also stars Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter, and Kyle Breitkopf.

Special

One man will decide to rewrite his identity in Netflix’s “distinctive and uplifting” new original series Special.



Based on Ryan O’Connell’s memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, Special follows Ryan, a young gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to branch out from his insular existence and write his own identity, chasing after the life he wants. Following years of dead-end internships, working in his pajamas as a blogger, and communicating almost exclusively via text, he makes the decision to “take his life from bleak to chic” as he enters adulthood.



Directed by O’Connell and The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons, Special will be available for streaming on Friday.

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

And evening celebration will uproot the lives of four friends in new Netflix film Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?



Netflix’s fourth original film from Spain and starring María Pedraza, Jaime Lorente, Pol Monen, and Andrea Ros, tells the story of four longtime flatmares who, while celebrating their last night together before going their separate ways, find their lives changed forever when a game reveals a secret.



Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? will be available for streaming on Friday.