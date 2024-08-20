Peacock Unveils 2024 Halloween Slate Featuring More Than 150 Horror Movies
From horror classics like Universal Monster flicks and 'Child's Play,' to recent hits including 'It Follows' and 'Get Out,' Peacock has more than 100 reasons to make subscribers scream this Halloween season!
Peacock is brewing up plenty of scares this Halloween season. With August winding to a close and spooky season upon us, the NBCUniversal streamer has unveiled a terrifying list of more than 100 horror and Halloween movies to stream in the coming weeks, inviting subscribers to "come for the thrills, stay for the screams."
Peacock's Halloween lineup is packed full of classics, with NBCUniversal's streaming service home to the very titles that sparked a deep love in horror for many – the Universal Monster movies. This spooky season, subscribers can binge through classics like Bride Of Frankenstein, Dracula (1979), Dracula's Daughter, The Invisible Man Returns, The Mummy Returns, and more.
The 2024 collection also boasts titles from fan-favorite horror franchises like Child's Play, Saw, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Leprechaun, and Night of the Living and Dead. And while John Carpenter's original Halloween, the 1978 film that set the gold standard for slashers, is not streaming on Peacock, fans of the franchise can watch Halloween II and Halloween III: Season Of The Witch, Rob Zombie's Halloween and Halloween II, and the first two installments of David Gordon Green's recent trilogy – 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills.
Other highlights featured in this year's roundup are Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, Insidious, Tremors, Phantom Of The Opera, It Follows, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, which will make its streaming debut on Sept. 1, as well as new Peacock Originals Teacup and Hysteria!. The lineup also boasts family-friendly viewing options like Hotel Transylvania and its follow-up Hotel Transylvania 2, several Casper films, and the Harry Potter franchise.
To view Peacock's Halloween Horror collection, as well as the streamer's complete content catalogue, you will need to sign up for a Peacock subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Peacock Original - 'Teacup'
Premiere Date: Oct. 10, new episodes Oct. 17, 24, and 31
Synopsis: "Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon."
Peacock Original - 'Hysteria!'
Premiere Date: Oct. 18
Synopsis: "When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. The pop-horror thriller series stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp and recurring guest star Bruce Campbell."
Halloween titles arriving in September
Sept. 1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Bride Of Frankenstein
Candyman (1992)
Child's Play (1988)
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of The Werewolf
Dawn of The Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil's Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula (1979)
Dracula's Daughter
The Evil Of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Forever Purge
Frankenstein (1931)
Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out
The Grudge (2004)
Halloween (2018)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
Halloween Kills
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2u
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man's Revenge
The Invisible Woman (1940)
It Came From Outer Space
Land of The Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Mama
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (2017)
The Mummy's Curse
The Mummy's Ghost
The Mummy's Hand
The Mummy's Tomb
Night Monster
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
Night Of The Living Dead 3D
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
The People Under The Stairs
Phantom Of The Opera (1943)
Phantom Of The Opera (1962)
Prince Of Darkness
The Raven (1935)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
The Scorpion King
Shaun Of The Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Son Of Frankenstein
Split
The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx
Studio 666
Tales From The Hood
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Texas Chainsaw 3D
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Us
Videodrome
Village Of The Damned
Warm Bodies
Werewolf Of London
The World's End
Halloween titles arriving Oct. 1
Oct. 1
408
Arachnophobia
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
The Blob (1988)
Casper (1995)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Casper's Scare School (2006)
Christine (1983)
The Craft
The Devil's Rejects
Don't Be Afraid of The Dark
Drag Me To Hell
The Final Girls
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Freaky
Fright Night (2011)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
It Follows
Jennifer's Body
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Malignant
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
My Soul To Take
Patient Zero
The Possession Of Hannah Grace
Pride, Prejudice and Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie's Halloween
Rob Zombie's Halloween II
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
Halloween titles arriving in October
Oct. 8
Fall
Oct. 10
Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Oct. 17
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Oct. 18
Hysteria!, Season 1 – Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Oct. 24
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Oct. 31
Teacup, Season 1- Finale – 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
