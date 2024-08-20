Peacock Unveils 2024 Halloween Slate Featuring More Than 150 Horror Movies

Peacock is brewing up plenty of scares this Halloween season. With August winding to a close and spooky season upon us, the NBCUniversal streamer has unveiled a terrifying list of more than 100 horror and Halloween movies to stream in the coming weeks, inviting subscribers to "come for the thrills, stay for the screams."

Peacock's Halloween lineup is packed full of classics, with NBCUniversal's streaming service home to the very titles that sparked a deep love in horror for many – the Universal Monster movies. This spooky season, subscribers can binge through classics like Bride Of Frankenstein, Dracula (1979), Dracula's Daughter, The Invisible Man Returns, The Mummy Returns, and more.

The 2024 collection also boasts titles from fan-favorite horror franchises like Child's Play, Saw, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Leprechaun, and Night of the Living and Dead. And while John Carpenter's original Halloween, the 1978 film that set the gold standard for slashers, is not streaming on Peacock, fans of the franchise can watch Halloween II and Halloween III: Season Of The Witch, Rob Zombie's Halloween and Halloween II, and the first two installments of David Gordon Green's recent trilogy – 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills.

Other highlights featured in this year's roundup are Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, Insidious, Tremors, Phantom Of The Opera, It Follows, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, which will make its streaming debut on Sept. 1, as well as new Peacock Originals Teacup and Hysteria!. The lineup also boasts family-friendly viewing options like Hotel Transylvania and its follow-up Hotel Transylvania 2, several Casper films, and the Harry Potter franchise.

To view Peacock's Halloween Horror collection, as well as the streamer's complete content catalogue, you will need to sign up for a Peacock subscription.