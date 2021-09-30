Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in October 2021

Fall is finally here, and as the dropping temperatures result in more time spent indoors, all of the major streaming platforms are stocking their libraries with plenty of fresh content, promising hours of entertainment. After adding dozens of titles in September, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ are gearing up to treat fans to their slate of October 2021 releases.

The month of October will kick off on Netflix with additions including the 2007 musical Hairspray and all nine seasons of Seinfeld before continuing later in the month with Sexy Beasts Season 2 and You Season 3. Over on Hulu, the streaming library will see the entrance of the entire The Hunger Games franchise as well as several Star Trek titles, with HBO Max and Disney+ also seeing big releases in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated movie Dune and Marvel’s Black Widow.

Of course, it wouldn’t truly be October without a few spooky additions, and in addition to Netflix’s month-long Netflix and Chills lineup, the other streaming services will be adding Halloween titles of their own. Over on Disney+, for example, subscribers will be treated to LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales and Muppets Haunted Mansion. Meanwhile, on Hulu, the content library will be stocked with the likes of Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, the 2002 film Signs, and even Exorcist: The Beginning.

Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section."

Oct. 1

NETFLIX

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans , 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call..., 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax , 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

DISNEY+

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

HULU

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

PEACOCK

21 Jump Street, 2012

30 Days of Night, 2007

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

American Gangster, 2007

Apollo 13, 1995

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future II, 1989

Back to the Future III, 1990

Bad Moon, 1996

Beloved, 1998

The Blob, 1988

The Blues Brothers, 1980

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

The Breakfast Club, 1985

Bride of Chucky, 1998

The Broken, 2008

The Burbs, 1989

Carlito’s Way, 1993

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, 2005

Casino, 1995

Cast Away, 2000

Cat People, 1982

Child’s Play 2, 1990

Child’s Play 3, 1991

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Cult of Chucky, 2017

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Day of the Dead, 1985

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Devil, 2010

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue, 2014

Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure, 2015

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979

Fast & Furious, 2009

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006

Fast Five, 2011

The Fly, 1958

Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980

Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989

The Funhouse, 1981

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Half Baked, 1998

Harlem Nights, 1989

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007

Honey, 2003

How High, 2001

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

It Follows, 2015

Jason X, 2001

Kicks, 2016

Knowing, 2009

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

The Mask, 1994

Me You Madness, 2021

Mercury Rising, 1998

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

Never Back Down, 2008

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Predator, 1987

Predator 2, 1990

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Problem Child, 1990

Prometheus, 2012

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990

Reality Bites, 1994

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017

Runaway Bride, 1999

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 3D, 2010

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Separation, 2021

Shocker, 1989

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, 2002

Slap Shot 3: The Junior League, 2008

Slither, 2006

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

Taken, 2008

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006

The Triumph, 2006

U-571, 2000

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009

Chloe’s Closet, Seasons 1-2

Dive Olly Dive, Season 2

Married… with Children, Seasons 1-11

Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1

Halloween Horror Nights Channel

Universal Monsters Channel

The Witching Hour Channel

Oct. 2-3

October 2

PEACOCK

Nitro Rallycross

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats

Premier League – Burnley v. Norwich City

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle

Premier League – Brighton v. Arsenal

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)

Tales from the Hood 2, 2018

Ocotober 3

NETFLIX

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Simmer, 2020

HULU

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Prometheus (2012)

PEACOCK

Nitro Rallycross

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)

Oct. 4

NETFLIX

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet, 2020

HULU

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

Oct. 5

NETFLIX

Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996

El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Oct. 6

NETFLIX

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short), 2020

DISNEY+

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Turner & Hooch – Season Finale

What If…? – Season Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

HULU

Castle: Complete Series

PEACOCK

It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12

Oct. 7

NETFLIX

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

HULU

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brentford

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Oct. 8

NETFLIX

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

HULU

Jacinta (2021) – Hulu Original

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

APPLE TV+

Acapulco

Get Rolling with Otis

Oct. 9

NETFLIX

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME

Insidious: Chapter 2

HBO MAX

Birdgirl , Season 16

To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

PEACOCK

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)

Oct. 10

NETFLIX

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Going in Style

The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

HBO MAX

It: Chapter 2, 2019

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

PEACOCK

Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)

Oct. 11

HBO MAX

We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

Oct. 12

NETFLIX

Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

HULU

Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1 (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

Oct. 13

NETFLIX

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

DISNEY+

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season Finale

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”

HULU

Dopesick: Series Premiere – Hulu Original

CHiPS (2017)

PEACOCK

Dead Silence, 2007*

In Good Company, 2004

Oct. 14

NETFLIX

Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Deutschland 83: Season 1

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)

Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Oct. 15

NETFLIX

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip — NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

In the Line of Fire, 1993

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

DISNEY+

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

HULU

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Akilla’s Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

PEACOCK

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Dark Crimes, 2018

Good Timing with Jo Firestone, 2021 (Peacock Original Comedy Special)

Halloween Kills, 2021

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

APPLE TV+

Puppy Place

Oct. 16

NETFLIX

Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Victoria & Abdu

HULU

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)

PEACOCK

Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Premier League – Manchester City v. Burnley

Premier League – Norwich City v. Brighton

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)

Oct. 17

HBO MAX

Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

Sunday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)

Oct. 18

HBO MAX

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Women is Losers, 2021

HULU

Dream Horse (2020)

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

PEACOCK

Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Oct. 19

NETFLIX

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Oct. 20

NETFLIX

Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

DISNEY+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”

HULU

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

Oct. 21

NETFLIX

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original

The Evil Next Door (2021)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)

WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel

Oct. 22

NETFLIX

Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)

DISNEY+

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

HULU

Gaia (2020)

APPLE TV+

Invasion

Oct. 23

HULU

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

PEACOCK

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans

Premier League – Chelsea v. Norwich City

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Burnley

Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester City

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)

Oct. 24

NETFLIX

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

HBO MAX

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City

Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)

Oct. 25

NETFLIX

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

HULU

Come Away (2020)

Oct. 26

NETFLIX

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere

The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Maybe Next Year (2020)

PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)

Oct. 27

NETFLIX

Begin Again

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wentworth: Season 8

DISNEY+

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”

HULU

For Madmen Only (2021)

PEACOCK

Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Oct. 28

NETFLIX

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

HULU

First Date (2021)

PEACOCK

All Summers End, 2017

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Band of Robbers, 2015

Beers of Joy, 2019

Daphne, 2017

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Oct. 29

NETFLIX

Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Victor and Valentino, Season 2

DISNEY+

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Maradona: Blessed Dream – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)

Southern Charm, Season 7

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

APPLE TV+

Swagger

Oct. 30

HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

PEACOCK

Much Ado About Christmas, 2021

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels

Premier League – Burnley v. Brentford

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Southampton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Manchester United

Oct. 31

HBO MAX

The Bachelorette, Season 16

HULU

Spirit Untamed (2021)

PEACOCK

Spirit Untamed, 2021

Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)