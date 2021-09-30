Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in October 2021

Fall is finally here, and as the dropping temperatures result in more time spent indoors, all of the major streaming platforms are stocking their libraries with plenty of fresh content, promising hours of entertainment. After adding dozens of titles in September, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ are gearing up to treat fans to their slate of October 2021 releases.
The month of October will kick off on Netflix with additions including the 2007 musical Hairspray and all nine seasons of Seinfeld before continuing later in the month with Sexy Beasts Season 2 and You Season 3. Over on Hulu, the streaming library will see the entrance of the entire The Hunger Games franchise as well as several Star Trek titles, with HBO Max and Disney+ also seeing big releases in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated movie Dune and Marvel’s Black Widow.
Of course, it wouldn’t truly be October without a few spooky additions, and in addition to Netflix’s month-long Netflix and Chills lineup, the other streaming services will be adding Halloween titles of their own. Over on Disney+, for example, subscribers will be treated to LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales and Muppets Haunted Mansion. Meanwhile, on Hulu, the content library will be stocked with the likes of Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, the 2002 film Signs, and even Exorcist: The Beginning.
Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription.
Oct. 1
NETFLIX
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES
Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
After the Thin Man, 1936
All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Caddyshack II, 1988
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
City of God, 2002 (HBO)
Clash of Titans , 1981
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call..., 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper, 1978
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
House of Wax , 2005
House, 2008 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Orphan, 2009
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy, 1984
Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Sergeant York, 1941
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
Speedway, 1968
Step by Step
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girls, 1946
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
The Outsiders, 1983
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
DISNEY+
Alvin And The Chipmunks
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
HULU
Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Air Force One (1997)
Ali (2001)
Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
Cedar Rapids (2009)
Chasing Papi (2003)
Class (1983)
Clifford (1994)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Code 46 (2004)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Date Night (2010)
Dead of Winter (1987)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Dr. No (1962)
Edge of the World (2021)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)
Flatliners (1990)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
The Holiday (2006)
House of Games (1987)
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
Intersection (1994)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Light It Up (1999)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Love Guru (2008)
Mad Max (1980)
Madhouse (2004)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maze (2017)
Mean Creek (2004)
Meet The Spartans (2008)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
The Offence (1973)
Peeples (2013)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
The Recruit (2003)
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Road Trip (2000)
Rushmore (1999)
The Saint (1997)
Signs (2002)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Snatch (2000)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Still (2018)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Sweet Land (2006)
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Theater of Blood (1973)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
Total Recall (2012)
The Untouchables (1987)
Victor Frankenstein (2015)
Vigilante Force (1976)
The Village (2004)
The Vow (2012)
Waitress (2007)
What About Bob? (1991)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Within (2016)
Wolves at the Door (2016)
Wrong Turn 2 (2007)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
A Good Year (2006)
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)
Anaconda (1997)
Atonement (2007)
Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)
Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Breach (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Dear Christmas (2020)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)
Duplicity (2009)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
Flash Of Genius (2008)
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Garden State (2004)
Get Shorty (1995)
Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Killers (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Last Action Hero (1993)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)
NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Rugrats Go Wild (2003)
Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Supermansion: Seasons 1-2
Swimming For Gold (2020)
Taken (2009)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Christmas Edition (2020)
The Graduate (1967)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
The Thing (2011)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Welcome To The Jungle (2014)
When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
PEACOCK
21 Jump Street, 2012
30 Days of Night, 2007
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
American Gangster, 2007
Apollo 13, 1995
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future II, 1989
Back to the Future III, 1990
Bad Moon, 1996
Beloved, 1998
The Blob, 1988
The Blues Brothers, 1980
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Bride of Chucky, 1998
The Broken, 2008
The Burbs, 1989
Carlito’s Way, 1993
Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, 2005
Casino, 1995
Cast Away, 2000
Cat People, 1982
Child’s Play 2, 1990
Child’s Play 3, 1991
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Cult of Chucky, 2017
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Curse of the Fly, 1965
Day of the Dead, 1985
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Devil, 2010
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue, 2014
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure, 2015
Dracula, 1931
Dracula, 1979
Fast & Furious, 2009
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
Fast Five, 2011
The Fly, 1958
Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th, 1980
Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981
Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985
Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986
Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988
Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989
The Funhouse, 1981
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Half Baked, 1998
Harlem Nights, 1989
The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
Honey, 2003
How High, 2001
How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
It Follows, 2015
Jason X, 2001
Kicks, 2016
Knowing, 2009
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
The Mask, 1994
Me You Madness, 2021
Mercury Rising, 1998
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
The Natural, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
Never Back Down, 2008
The Omen, 2006
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Predator, 1987
Predator 2, 1990
Predators, 2010
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Problem Child, 1990
Prometheus, 2012
Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990
Reality Bites, 1994
Return of the Fly, 1959
Rings, 2017
Runaway Bride, 1999
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 3D, 2010
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Separation, 2021
Shocker, 1989
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, 2002
Slap Shot 3: The Junior League, 2008
Slither, 2006
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
Taken, 2008
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006
The Triumph, 2006
U-571, 2000
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Wedding Singer, 1998
X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009
Chloe’s Closet, Seasons 1-2
Dive Olly Dive, Season 2
Married… with Children, Seasons 1-11
Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1
Halloween Horror Nights Channel
Universal Monsters Channel
The Witching Hour Channel
Oct. 2-3
October 2
PEACOCK
Nitro Rallycross
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats
Premier League – Burnley v. Norwich City
Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle
Premier League – Brighton v. Arsenal
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)
Tales from the Hood 2, 2018
Ocotober 3
NETFLIX
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Simmer, 2020
HULU
Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)
Finding Your Feet (2018)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Prometheus (2012)
PEACOCK
Nitro Rallycross
Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)
Oct. 4
NETFLIX
On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Niña Furia
Sublet, 2020
HULU
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)
Maggie’s Plan (2015)
The Program (1993)
Unfaithful (2002)
Oct. 5
NETFLIX
Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Oct. 6
NETFLIX
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
Rosa (short), 2020
DISNEY+
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
Drain The Oceans (S4)
The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Turner & Hooch – Season Finale
What If…? – Season Finale
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
HULU
Castle: Complete Series
PEACOCK
It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12
Oct. 7
NETFLIX
The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
HULU
Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa
Premier League – West Ham United v. Brentford
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
Oct. 8
NETFLIX
A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion
HULU
Jacinta (2021) – Hulu Original
Cannabis Evolution (2019)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Lansky (2021)
Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
APPLE TV+
Acapulco
Get Rolling with Otis
Oct. 9
NETFLIX
Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME
Insidious: Chapter 2
HBO MAX
Birdgirl , Season 16
To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)
PEACOCK
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)
Oct. 10
NETFLIX
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Going in Style
The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
HBO MAX
It: Chapter 2, 2019
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
Rogue Hostage (2021)
PEACOCK
Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)
Oct. 11
HBO MAX
We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Gunda (2020)
Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)
Oct. 12
NETFLIX
Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
HULU
Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1 (Sony)
The Loneliest Whale (2021)
Oct. 13
NETFLIX
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM
Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
Violet Evergarden the Movie
DISNEY+
Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
Just Beyond – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season Finale
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”
HULU
Dopesick: Series Premiere – Hulu Original
CHiPS (2017)
PEACOCK
Dead Silence, 2007*
In Good Company, 2004
Oct. 14
NETFLIX
Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)
Censor (2021)
Out of Death (2020)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Deutschland 83: Season 1
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)
Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Oct. 15
NETFLIX
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trip — NETFLIX FILM
You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
In the Line of Fire, 1993
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
HULU
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)
Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)
A Murder to Remember (2020)
Cheer Camp Killer (2020)
Miss India America (2015)
Sleepwalker (2017)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Akilla’s Escape (2021)
I Know What You Did Last Summer – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
PEACOCK
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
Dark Crimes, 2018
Good Timing with Jo Firestone, 2021 (Peacock Original Comedy Special)
Halloween Kills, 2021
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
APPLE TV+
Puppy Place
Oct. 16
NETFLIX
Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Victoria & Abdu
HULU
Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Wanderlust (2012)
PEACOCK
Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Premier League – Manchester City v. Burnley
Premier League – Norwich City v. Brighton
Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)
Oct. 17
HBO MAX
Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Sunday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)
Oct. 18
HBO MAX
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Women is Losers, 2021
HULU
Dream Horse (2020)
The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
PEACOCK
Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
Oct. 19
NETFLIX
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Oct. 20
NETFLIX
Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
DISNEY+
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)
Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”
HULU
Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)
Oct. 21
NETFLIX
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES
Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES
Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original
The Evil Next Door (2021)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)
WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel
Oct. 22
NETFLIX
Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
DISNEY+
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
HULU
Gaia (2020)
APPLE TV+
Invasion
Oct. 23
HULU
The Marksman (2021)
Silent Night (2021)
PEACOCK
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans
Premier League – Chelsea v. Norwich City
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Newcastle
Premier League – Southampton v. Burnley
Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester City
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)
Oct. 24
NETFLIX
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
HBO MAX
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City
Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)
Oct. 25
NETFLIX
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
HULU
Come Away (2020)
Oct. 26
NETFLIX
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Maybe Next Year (2020)
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)
Oct. 27
NETFLIX
Begin Again
Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wentworth: Season 8
DISNEY+
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”
HULU
For Madmen Only (2021)
PEACOCK
Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Oct. 28
NETFLIX
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
HULU
First Date (2021)
PEACOCK
All Summers End, 2017
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Band of Robbers, 2015
Beers of Joy, 2019
Daphne, 2017
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Oct. 29
NETFLIX
Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Victor and Valentino, Season 2
DISNEY+
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
McFarland, USA
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Maradona: Blessed Dream – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)
Southern Charm, Season 7
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
APPLE TV+
Swagger
Oct. 30
HULU
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)
PEACOCK
Much Ado About Christmas, 2021
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels
Premier League – Burnley v. Brentford
Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Southampton
Premier League – Tottenham v. Manchester United
Oct. 31
HBO MAX
The Bachelorette, Season 16
HULU
Spirit Untamed (2021)
PEACOCK
Spirit Untamed, 2021
Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)