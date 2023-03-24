Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2023

April is just around the corner, and Disney+ is getting ready to treat subscribers to dozens of new titles. As the streamer continues to roll out the final additions from its March content list, a month that has already brought with it The Mandalorian Season 3 and the new series MPower, among many others, Disney+ has unveiled its complete lineup for April 2023. The new additions will join a catalog of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

April will be a major month for the Star Wars franchise. New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 will continue to air, culminating in the Season 3 finale on April 19, which will be followed later in the month by the premiere of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, marking the first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers, and their families. Outside of Star Wars, Disney+ subscribers will also be treated to Rennervations, a new four-part original series starring Jeremy Renner, who is continuing to recover after he suffered serious injuries in a snowplow incident in January. April will also bring with it Disney’s latest contemporary live-action remake. Following on the heels of Beauty & the Beast, The Lion King, and more, Disney will debut Peter Pan & Wendy at the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in April.

April 2

New Library Titles

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

April 5

New Library Titles

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Disney+ Originals

The Crossover – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, “The Crossover” introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.”

Journey to the Center of the Earth – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“Diego is sent by his parents to a camp run by Pompilio Calderón. There, together with his siblings and friends, he finds the abandoned car of his grandmother Pola, and following her footsteps, he arrives to a mysterious portal leading to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands he must protect the dimension he has found, but his mission is not that simple – Pompilio and his henchman Claudio will do everything in their power to destroy this fantastic world they have encountered.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 22

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

April 9

New Library Titles

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

April 12

New Library Titles

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“”RENNERVATIONS,” is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Every build has a purpose. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie (Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), actor and producer Anil Kapoor (“Mission Impossible,” “Slumdog Millionaire”) and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra (“Encanto”), who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.”

It’s All Right! – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“This is the story of Pedro, a young Law student who dreams of becoming a music star. Pedro meets Ana by chance. With her by his side, the road to success seems possible, but soon Pedro is faced with a choice between going after his dream of becoming successful or having a life full of music and good vibes with Ana.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 23

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

April 14

New Library Titles

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 19

New Library Titles

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

April 22

New Library Titles

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

New Library Titles

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“This is the inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas – Australia’s women’s national football team working towards the World Cup on home soil. We follow the players on and off the field as they inspire the next generation.”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.”

April 28

Disney+ Originals

Peter Pan & Wendy – Premiere

“Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling adventure that will change her life forever.”