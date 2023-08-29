Everything Coming to Max in September 2023

Max subscribers will have plenty of new content to enjoy in September. With August quickly winding to a close, the streamer, formerly known as HBO Max, has unveiled its complete list of titles arriving in September 2023, a list that includes the new Max Original animated series Young Love to Starstruck Season 3. Beginning Sept. 1, Max will also feature the new AMC+ Picks on Max collection of seven AMC+ series, such as Fear the Walking Dead, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and Killing Eve.

September will be a big month for Max for more reasons than just the impressive list of titles arriving. In addition to the dozens of new additions, CNN Max, the streamer's new 24/7 live news programming, will launch. The service, available across all of Max's subscription tiers, will feature preexisting programs such as The Lead with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper 360, as well as original programming built specifically for Max, including CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).