Everything Coming to Max in September 2023
Next month, Max debuts the new CNN Max and its AMC+ Picks on Max collection.
Max subscribers will have plenty of new content to enjoy in September. With August quickly winding to a close, the streamer, formerly known as HBO Max, has unveiled its complete list of titles arriving in September 2023, a list that includes the new Max Original animated series Young Love to Starstruck Season 3. Beginning Sept. 1, Max will also feature the new AMC+ Picks on Max collection of seven AMC+ series, such as Fear the Walking Dead, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and Killing Eve.
September will be a big month for Max for more reasons than just the impressive list of titles arriving. In addition to the dozens of new additions, CNN Max, the streamer's new 24/7 live news programming, will launch. The service, available across all of Max's subscription tiers, will feature preexisting programs such as The Lead with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper 360, as well as original programming built specifically for Max, including CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
Sept. 1 - Sept. 5
Sept. 1
42 (2013)
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Aliens in the Attic (2009)
Anna (2019)
Annabelle (2014)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
Be Kind Rewind (2008)
Blade (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Boyz n the Hood (1991)
Bullet To The Head (2013)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People (1942)
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999)
Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)
A Cinderella Story (2004)
Class Action (1991)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Critters (1986)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Date Night (2010)
Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Dutch (1991)
The Exorcist (1973)
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
Fast Food Nation (2006)
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Fire in the Sky (1993)
Firestorm (1998)
Friday (1995)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Gangs of New York (2002)
Georgia Rule (2007)
The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
Heartburn (1986)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Juice (1992)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Mask (1994)
MI-5 (2015)
Millennium (1989)
Mommie Dearest (1981)
Ordinary Love (2020)
Out of the Furnace (2013)
Philomena (2013)
Post Grad (2009)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)
Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)
Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
The Roads Not Taken (2020)
Sabrina (1995)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
She's Funny That Way (2015)
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Snitch (2013)
Source Code (2011)
Spy (2015)
Sunset Strip (2000)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
THX 1138 (1971)
Time After Time (1979)
Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State of the Union (2005)
Sept. 2
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)
Sept. 4
Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)
Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)
Sept. 5
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)
See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)
Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)
Sept. 6 - Sept. 10
Sept. 6
Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)
Max (2015)
Sept. 7
Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)
Does Murder Sleep? (ID)
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)
Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)
Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)
Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)
Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)
Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)
Sept. 8
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Sept. 9
Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Sept. 10
FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)
Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)
Sept. 11 - Sept. 15
Sept. 11
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)
The Faking Dead
Sept. 13
Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)
Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)
Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)
Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)
Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Sept. 14
No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)
Sept. 15
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)
WB 100th Behind The Shield
Sept. 16 - Sept. 20
Sept. 16
Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)
Sept. 17
Building Roots (HGTV)
Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)
Sept. 18
Chico Virtual (2023)
Double Cultura (2023)
El Carrito (2023)
Keep/Delete (2023)
La Macana (2023)
Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)
Un Pequeño Corte (2023)
Sept. 20
Naked Attraction
Sept. 21 - Sept. 25
Sept. 21
American Sniper (2014)
Blippi Wonders, Season 3
Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)
Young Love (Max Original)
Sept. 22
Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)
Guy's All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)
Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)
Sept. 23
Paris Can Wait (2017)
Sept. 24
Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)
Sept. 25
American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)
Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)
Sept. 26 - Sept. 30
Sept. 26
Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)
Savior Complex (HBO Original)
Sept. 27
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)
Sept. 28
Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)
The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
Sept. 29
Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)
Sept. 30
Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)