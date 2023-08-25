Max Is Adding a Cable News Streaming Option This Fall

Max is set to add 24/7 news programming to its offering next month. Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that its streamer, the recently-rebranded HBO Max that also pulls content from discovery+, will offer the new 24/7 live news programming CNN Max in what is being called an "open beta" beginning Sept. 27.



The service, which will be available on Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free, will offer live programming from CNN US and CNN International, as well as preexisting programs such as The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360, and Amanpour. CNN Max, which will launch after CNN+ was shut down in April 2022 just a month after it debuted, will also feature original programming built specifically for Max, such as CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto and CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield.

Max is The One to Watch for Live News. Get the latest breaking stories from CNN Max, a 24/7 live news stream, all in your Max experience. Coming to all Max packages in the U.S. beginning September 27. Learn more: https://t.co/BvnZm3OPeR pic.twitter.com/byT0FvvT36 — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 24, 2023

"CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV," JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming and Games, said in a release. "This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience."



Perrette continued, "We're excited to engage our Max community in this initial beta stage to help us learn and develop what appeals most to our customers in this new genre." According to CNN Worldwide's leadership team, Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling, will bring "the advantages CNN has in global newsgathering, breaking news coverage and top analysis to a new platform and a new audience."



"The quality, depth and reach of CNN's global journalism is what distinguishes the company and we're thrilled to launch CNN Max and create a 24/7 live news streaming service," they said. "CNN was founded by innovating new ways to deliver the news, and through CNN Max more consumers will now be able to find, engage and learn from CNN's reporting, giving the company multiple ways to build and grow for the future."



The CNN branded CNN Originals hub will be renamed CNN Max, Warner Bros. Media said. Live programming will be included with all Max subscriptions, including Max With Ads ($9.99/month), Max Ad-Free ($15.99/month) and Max Ultimate Ad-Free ($19.99/month).