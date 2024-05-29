Everything Coming to Max in June 2024

This coming June, Max subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. Already boasting a library with titles like Game of Thrones, Quiet on Set, and The Righteous Gemstones, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in June 2024.

After breaking streaming records following its 2022 debut, House of the Dragon will return next month for its second season, which will debut on Sunday, June 16 and consist of eight episodes, two fewer than Season 1. The series will be one of several HBO and Max originals streaming next month, with others including Los Espookys co-creator Julio Torres' new show Fantasmas, the Dakota Johnson-starring movie Am I OK?, and the documentary series Ren Faire, among several others. Max subscribers will also be able to watch hit movies like Uncut Gems, Mamma Mia!, Evil Dead, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, with other additions including Deadliest Catch Season 20, American Monster Season 12, and Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp Season 1.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).