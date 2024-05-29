Everything Coming to Max in June 2024
Max heads back to Westeros in June for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2.
This coming June, Max subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. Already boasting a library with titles like Game of Thrones, Quiet on Set, and The Righteous Gemstones, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in June 2024.
After breaking streaming records following its 2022 debut, House of the Dragon will return next month for its second season, which will debut on Sunday, June 16 and consist of eight episodes, two fewer than Season 1. The series will be one of several HBO and Max originals streaming next month, with others including Los Espookys co-creator Julio Torres' new show Fantasmas, the Dakota Johnson-starring movie Am I OK?, and the documentary series Ren Faire, among several others. Max subscribers will also be able to watch hit movies like Uncut Gems, Mamma Mia!, Evil Dead, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, with other additions including Deadliest Catch Season 20, American Monster Season 12, and Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp Season 1.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
June 1 - June 5
June 1
50/50 (2011)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
American Heist (2014)
Bandits (2015)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Demolition (2015)
The Disaster Artist (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Fright Night (1985)
Generation Por Que? (2021)
Hope Springs (2012)
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Into the Blue (2005)
Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
The Invention of Lying (2009)
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Krampus (2015)
Life After (2017)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Marmaduke (2010)
Minari (2020)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
Open Water (2003)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)
The Other Guys (2010)
Overlord (1975)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Shadows (2020)
Shining Through (1992)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spaceship Earth (2020)
Splice (2009)
Sugar (2008)
The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1
Uncut Gems (2019)
Urban Legend (1998)
User Zero (2020)
Wanted (2008)
June 2
Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Ren Faire (HBO Original)
Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
June 3
Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)
Keanu (2016)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)
June 4
Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1
June 5
Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)
June 6 - June 10
June 6
Am I OK? (2022)
June 7
Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)
June 10
Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)
Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)
June 11 - June 15
June 11
Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)
Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)
June 13
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)
June 16 - June 20
June 16
American Monster, Season 12 (ID)
House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)
June 17
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)
June 18
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)
Here To Climb (HBO Original)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)
June 19
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)
June 20
Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)
June 21 - June 25
June 21
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)
June 22
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)
June 23
Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)
June 24
Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)
June 25
One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)
June 26 - June 30
June 27
Breaking New Ground (Max Original)
June 28
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Problemista (2024) (A24)
June 30
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)
