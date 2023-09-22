Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2023

Disney+ is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge this fall. After spending the summer months stocking its library full of fresh titles, the streamer is entering fall and spooky season with even more must-watch TV series and movies, with Disney+'s list of titles arriving in October 2023 promising plenty of entertainment. October will prove to be a major month for Disney+ for more reasons than one, as the month will see the premieres of two major titles. On Oct. 5, Loki returns with its highly-anticipated second season, with new episodes releasing in the evenings rather than overnight. Just a little more than a week later, on Oct. 13, the streamer will drop the first five episodes of its new Goosebumps series, a chilling new take on R.L. Stine's iconic young adult horror books. The series – which draws from the novels Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, and Night of the Living Dummy – will be available simultaneously on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly after the five-episode series premiere. Disney+'s October lineup offers plenty of other reasons to get excited, including the full color re-release of Marvel Studios' 2022 Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, part of the streamer's Hallowstream event. October will also see the finale of the Star Wars series Ahsoka as well as the streaming debut of Haunted Mansion. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available, with the subscription price set to jump from $10.99 per month to $13.99 per month beginning Oct. 12. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in October.

Oct. 1 New Library Titles

Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 a.m. ET) prevnext

Oct. 2 New Library Titles

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats prevnext

Oct. 3 New Library Titles

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. prevnext

Oct. 4 New Library Titles

Haunted Mansion

Hailey's On It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes) prevnext

Oct. 5 Disney+ Originals

Loki (Season 2) – Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. prevnext

Oct. 6 New Library Titles

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat's Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod prevnext

Oct. 10 New Library Titles

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. prevnext

Oct. 11 New Library Titles

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)

Heartland Docs (S5, 12 episodes) Disney+ Originals

4EVER - All Episodes Streaming

4EVER is the acting debut of CNCO's four members: Christopher Vélez ("Andy"), Richard Camacho ("Ian"), Zabdiel De Jesús ("Ciro"), and Erick Brian Colón ("Darío"), and it tells the story of four talented youngsters who undertake the challenging road towards recognition as a band in Miami's music scene. The musicians meet by chance during a fight in a restaurant. Soon they find themselves involved in an unexpected situation: a valuable guitar disappears and the four of them must recover it before its owner realizes that one of them had borrowed it without letting him know. To achieve this, these talented musicians will need to take over the Miami music scene and create a successful band. When personal differences and betrayals come to light, the search for a unique melody will become the common language that will keep them together. prevnext

Oct. 12 Disney+ Originals

Loki – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. prevnext

Oct. 13 Disney+ Originals

Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. prevnext

Oct. 17 New Library Titles

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. prevnext

Oct. 18 New Library Titles

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes) prevnext

Oct. 19 Disney+ Originals

Loki – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. prevnext

Oct. 20 New Library Titles

Werewolf by Night in Color Disney+ Originals

Goosebumps – Episode 6

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. prevnext

Oct. 24 New Library Titles

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. prevnext

Oct. 25 New Library Titles

Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes) Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari - All Episodes Streaming

Survival expert Hazen Audel treks through Africa's Great Rift Valley on an extreme expedition to see rare and magnificent wildlife out in the open. prevnext

Oct. 26 Disney+ Originals

Loki – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. prevnext

Oct. 27 New Library Titles

Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special) Disney+ Originals

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red - Premiere

The Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father Red Guardian about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has the word "red" in their name. Determined to find her father, it's up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers to find the Collector's evil lair and free the prisoners from his evil clutches. Goosebumps – Episode 7

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. prevnext