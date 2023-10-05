Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses is finally coming back just in time for the holiday season. Collider reports that the second season of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses will premiere on Nov. 8. The first two episodes of the season will drop, followed by a weekly release the remainder of the season. Continuing the beloved The Santa Clause trilogy, the comedy sees Allen back in the role as the big guy in red. The Santa Clauses premiered in November 2022 and renewed a month later. Elizabeth Mitchell reprises her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin from the two sequels. In guest capacities, Eric Lloyd and David Krumholtz reprised their roles on The Santa Clauses as Scott's son Charlie and former head elf Bernard, respectively.

The first season of The Santa Clauses saw Scott wanting to retire as Santa and choosing a replacement. Only for his replacement to be a pretty bad choice since he kept changing everything. Learning from his mistakes, Season 2 will see Scott training his son Cal (Austin Kane) in the art of delivering presents. It's in the hopes that he will take over the family business since Charlie has his own family to take care of. Season 2 will also see Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet in the role of Mad Santa. Not much has been released about what it will all entail, but it does not sound good.

Tim Allen first stepped into the coat and pants in 1994 with The Santa Clause. The film spawned two sequels: The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006. The Santa Clauses was first announced at the beginning of 2022. It was the tenth most streamed television series across all platforms in the U.S. the week of its premiere. It then became the fifth most streamed during the week of Dec. 11, jumping up to fourth the following week. While reviews for The Santa Clauses were mixed, they were mostly leaning toward positive. The fans, however, definitely made it possible for a second season.

There still isn't too much information in terms of what Season 2 will consist of other than the fact that Scott is training Cal. Eric Stonestreet's sinister role could play a big part, which is another clue to the puzzle. It seems fans will just have to tune in on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on Disney+ to see what happens in the North Pole. It will surely get them into the holiday spirit.