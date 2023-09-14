Disney+ Adds Major 2023 Movie That's Still in Theaters

Fans no longer have to head to the theater to watch Disney-Pixar's hottest new release. The buzzed about movie Elemental is now available to stream on Disney+ after it debuted in theaters in June, joining a September content lineup that also brought The Little Mermaid to the platform.

The animated feature film is set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, and follows Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. The family-friendly film, directed by Peter Sohn, carries a PG rating and a run time of one hour and 42 minutes. While the film was initially viewed as a box office flop when it only earned $29 million for the three-day weekend, marking the lowest wide weekend debut ever for a Pixar title since Toy Story, the movie has since risen to become the ninth-biggest film of the year so far, earning $480 million. It holds a 74% critics score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 58 on Metacritic.

After hitting theaters on June 16, Elemental made its streaming debut on Disney+ at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET) on Thursday, Sept. 13 and is now available in every country where Disney+ is available, except for France, Turkey, and Japan. The movie is now streaming alongside two other specials related to the film – the making-of documentary, Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental, and Pixar Animation Studios' Carl's Date, a short film that aired ahead of the movie in theaters and follows Carl as he reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend.

With Elemental now streaming, potential Disney+ subscribers have the opportunity to view the film at a very low cost. Disney is currently running a massive discount on the Disney+ Basic tier, its recently-introduced ad-based tier. From now through Sept. 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to the Disney+ Basic tier for $1.99 per month for three months. The subscription typically costs $7.99 per month, meaning the deal offers an $18 over the 3-month period, or 75% off. Disney+ also offers an ad-free tier, Disney+ Premium, which costs r $10.99 per month or $109 annually. The streamer is set to raise subscription prices on Oct. 12.