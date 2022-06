Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2022

July is almost here, and Disney+ is gearing up to treat fans to a slate of new binge-worthy content for the hot summer month. With a library already packed to the brim with movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals, Disney+'s July 2022 content list will add even more titles to that lineup, including both new and returning titles. The month will kick off with a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled, and this time the popular documentary will take fans behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That isn't the only Marvel title arriving in the content catalogue, though, as July will also see the final two episodes of Ms. Marvel's debut season, which has proven to be a hit. With July 4 just around the corner, the streamer will also be dropping something special for the holiday, with America the Beautiful, a new documentary narrated by Michael B. Jordan, dropping on Independence Day. The streamer will close out the month with a new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

July 1 New Library Titles

50 Shades of Sharks

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

World's Biggest Tiger Shark?

World's Biggest Great White? Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Premiere

"Join visionary director Sam Raimi and the cast of the film as they recount their experiences bringing Marvel's darkest story to life. From world-building to universe-building, hear first hand accounts from the cast and crew on what it took to design, create and make each universe unique and believable. Discover all this and more in Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness." prevnext

July 4 Disney+ Originals

America the Beautiful - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"From the award-winning producers of Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and the Disneynature films, America the Beautiful, narrated by Michael B. Jordan, is the jaw-dropping story of our homeland and its amazing animals. North America is the most diverse and extreme continent on Earth. The only place where you can find every landscape, from Arctic icecaps to baking deserts and everything in-between. We take a journey through America's most spectacular regions – the mountainous Northwest, the steamy South, the arid West and the endless Heartland. Whatever the neighborhood, there's a hero who can make it a home. Smart, tough, brave, you name it, the animals of North America have what it takes to overcome the elements and thrive. In our closing episode, we meet the human heroes fighting to preserve our wildlife and wild places for future generations. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers." prevnext

July 6 New Library Titles

PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Ms. Marvel - Episode 5

"Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?" prevnext

July 8 Disney+ Originals

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

"Mickey Mouse and his friends each recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular from their point-of-view." prevnext

July 13 New Library Titles

Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Ms. Marvel - Finale – Episode 6

"Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?" prevnext

July 15 Disney+ Originals

Zombies 3 - Premiere

"It's Zed and Addison's final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he's excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town's brand new "cheer pavilion" by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an "international cheer-off." However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers." prevnext

July 20 New Library Titles

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Siempre Fui Yo - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me) follows the adventures of Lupe (Sevilla), a Mexican girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds out her father – El Faraón, Colombia's greatest music star – has died, and decides to leave her native Mexico and travel to Cartagena to attend his funeral. Once there, she quickly realizes that nothing is what it seems and decides to enroll in a musical contest to be close to her father's entourage and look into his suspicious death. Together with Noah (Bueno), a young former assistant of her father's, Lupe embarks on a mission full of danger, romance and plenty of music to solve this mystery in the heart of the Colombian Caribbean." Tudo Igual... Só Que Não – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"Disney Tudo Igual, Só Que Não follows Carol (Gabriella Saraivah) at the time she is experiencing important changes in her life. On the one hand, she has to deal with her mother marrying her new boyfriend and the prospect of living under the same roof with his son. On the other, she starts dating someone for the first time in her life and begins to face unexpected situations with her lifelong girlfriends, which threatens their relationship. So she faces the typical challenges of adolescence, experiencing feelings she'd never explored before and learning that getting to know herself and respecting her emotions are the first steps toward happiness, even if she makes mistakes along the way." prevnext