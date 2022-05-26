Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2022

June is fast-approaching, and Disney+ is making sure it is the go-to streaming service for summer entertainment. After making plenty of big additions to its streaming library in May – some honorable mentions include the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the season finale of Moon Knight – Disney+ is set to expand its content catalogue even further with a fresh list of titles next month. Disney+ subscribers browsing the content catalogue in June searching for their next binge will be able to stream new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Marvel Studios is also set to make a splash, with the new series Mrs. Marvel set to premiere, episodes airing alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi on Wednesdays throughout the month. Disney+ will also drop the entire first season of Baymax!, a follow-up to Big Hero 6. These titles and more join the streamer's existing catalogue that includes movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

June 1 New Library Titles

Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes) Disney+ Originals

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel - Premiere

"A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, Ms. Marvel, from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios' next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show's captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani." Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) - Season 4 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"Wafiy, Erissa, Gabriel, Ellya and Faiz are back with new Mouseketeers, Eric and Melynna. Eric, who slays with his parkour and wushu skills, is the new Head Mouseketeer and Melynna, the winner of "Club Mickey Mouse Star Search Auditions" in Malaysia. Together, this dynamic team will ramp up the energy and fun for an exciting season 4 with their slick dance moves, new original songs, crazy games and celebrity guests." Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III

"Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

June 3 New Library Titles

Jack Wrestles (Short) Disney+ Originals

Hollywood Stargirl - Premiere

"A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, AZ to a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor and a musician Stargirl admires."

June 8 New Library Titles

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Ms. Marvel – Premiere – Episode 1

"Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?" Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV

"Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

June 10 Disney+ Originals

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere

"Pixar Animation Studios' Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear explores the evolution of an icon, tracing Buzz Lightyear's route from toy, to actual Space Ranger. Featuring filmmakers, storytellers, artists and members of the "Lightyear" voice cast, the documentary details how Buzz's original action-figure design was realized, and how that look was translated years later into a human hero. Delving into the cultural impact of the galaxy's most famous flying toy and his significance to Pixar filmmakers, this doc tries to grapple with what actually is beyond infinity. Directed by Tony Kaplan and produced by Sureena Mann, "Beyond Infinity" streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 10, 2022."

June 15 New Library Titles

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Family Reboot – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"Family Reboot follows families that have become so busy with their individual lives, whether it's from a busy job, going back to school, after school activities, keeping up with social media, sports or running a business, that they have lost touch with one another. In each episode, a family takes a full week away from their busy schedules to go on a journey to reconnect and rebuild their family bonds. Leaving their phones, laptops, and all other devices behind, they must find their way to their week-long accomodations the "old fashioned way", with just a paper map in hand. On arrival, they're greeted by their Family Reboot guide, who welcomes them to their journey and directs them to their first activity, finding the key to their house for the week. Once the families have gotten inside and have chosen the rooms they must share, the guide talks to the parents about how the week ahead can benefit them the most, whether it's finding ways to connect with their children, with each other or both. For the next several days, it's more fun and games interspersed with meaningful conversations that the families typically haven't had time to have. All organized by the guide, the week's journey focuses on working together, communicating, and most of all having fun, reminding the family to put aside their distractions and busy schedules to come together again and make new memories. The families leave the journey completely "rebooted" – more connected, happier, and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook." Ms. Marvel - Episode 2

"Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?" Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V

"Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader." Streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Love, Victor - Seasons 1 – 2 and Season 3 – Premiere

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

June 17 New Library Titles

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

June 22 New Library Titles

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Finale – Part VI

"Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader." Ms. Marvel - Episode 3

"Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?"

June 24 Disney+ Originals

Rise – Premiere

"Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren't selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers-- Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada)--would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers." Trevor: The Musical - Premiere

"A filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production, Trevor: The Musical follows a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film Trevor which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project. "Trevor: The Musical" will make its Disney+ debut on Friday, June 24."