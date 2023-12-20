Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2024

Disney+ is ringing in the new year in a big way. After spending the last few weeks of 2023 adding final additions like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Santa Clauses Season 2, and Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2, the streamer is getting ready to start 2024 with a round of new titles arriving throughout January 2024. New to Disney+ in January will be Echo. Marking Marvel Studios' latest project, and the first under the new Spotlight banner, the upcoming series centers around Echo, who was introduced in the MCU through Disney+ Hawkeye. It will be one of several all-new titles to debut in the new year, with Disney+ also bringing subscribers A Real Bug's Life, an original series from National Geographic narrated by Awkwafina, and Choir, a six-part docuseries that captures the Detroit Youth Choir's performance preparation. Meanwhile, subscribers can continue to follow the adventures of Percy Jackson throughout the new month, with the Season 1 finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians set to debut Jan. 31. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in January.

Jan. 3 Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes) BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6

21st century pop icons BTS are returning to the home of award-winning Korean content with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star – a new eight-part docuseries coming December 20, exclusively to Disney+. Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band's 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format. Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – "I Plunge to My Death"

Our heroes search for a refuge in St Louis, and come face to face with the mother of all monsters. prevnext

Jan. 5 X-Men (2000) prevnext

Jan. 7 The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes) prevnext

Jan. 9 Marvel Studios' Echo – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios presents "Echo," spotlighting Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. prevnext

Jan. 10 Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"

The quest deepens as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are tasked with a favor from a fearsome opponent. BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Final Episodes 7 and 8

21st century pop icons BTS are returning to the home of award-winning Korean content with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star – a new eight-part docuseries coming December 20, exclusively to Disney+. Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band's 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format. prevnext

Jan. 12 Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes

In these ten new Disney+ episodes, "Bluey" showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life -- like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach -- into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play. prevnext

Jan. 17 America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover must resist the alluring draw of a casino that feels outside of time. Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The second season of "It Was Always Me" ("Siempre Fui Yo") begins three years after the TV contest Lucas Martin Presenta: El Camino de El Faraón, when its participants meet again on Pipe's – now one of Colombia's most famous rockstars – private island to record a reunion album. Everything has changed dramatically: while Lupe is settled in Mexico working as a journalist, Noah spends his days in a bar he inherited from his family in Colombia. It seems that the reunion album is the perfect opportunity for everyone to reconnect after so long, but everything gets complicated when on the first night a valuable necklace that El Faraón gave Lupe disappears. In a mysterious and indecipherable way, everyone's secrets begin to come to light, creating tension between the old friends and threatening to destroy the lives they built. prevnext

Jan. 23 The Last Repair Shop prevnext

Jan. 24 Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"

Our heroes journey across the Underworld, and bargain for their safety with the god of the dead. A Real Bug's Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar's "A Bug's Life," the new Disney+ Original series from National Geographic, "A Real Bug's Life," is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high ... even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination – from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee's first day on the job making perfume! Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that "A Real Bug's Life" can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film. "A Real Bug's Life," narrated by Awkwafina, premieres January 24 on Disney+. prevnext