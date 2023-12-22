Disney+ Christmas Movies and Holidays Specials 2023: See the Full List

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here . Keep scrolling to see the Disney+ Happy Holidays collection.

The sleigh-full of content is available via a special library within the larger Disney+ content catalogue and includes a mix of beloved Christmas classics, of favorites, and newer additions. Those wanting a bout of nostalgia with Christmas classics can press play on titles like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The streaming lineup also boasts the return of Tim Allen in The Santa Clauses. The Disney+ original series, a revival of the fan-favorite 1994 holiday movie, returned for its second season in November. Other streaming options in the Happy Holidays collections include Frozen, Santa Paws, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and new originals including Dashing Through The Snow, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, and The Shepherd.

The long Christmas weekend is here, and as Santa Claus prepares for his globe-trotting trek delivering presents, it's the perfect time for a Christmas movie marathon. As the 2023 holiday season approached and people began to deck the halls, Disney+ decked its streaming library with perfect festive cheer, the streamer rolling out its fourth annual "Happy Holidays" collection of movies, TV shows, and episodes of fan-favorites perfect for the holiday season.

'Twas the Night A Christmas Carol (2009) A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa Arendelle Castle Yule Log Babes in Toyland Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Christmas With Walt Disney – Streaming November 24 CHRISTMAS...AGAIN?!? Cloud 9 Cool Runnings Dashing Through the Snow – Streaming November 17 Decorating Disney Holiday Magic Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Streaming December 8 Disney Channel Holiday House Party Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown Disney Holiday Singalong DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY & MINNIE WISH UPON A CHRISTMAS Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic Ernest Saves Christmas Feliz NaviDad Frozen Frozen 2 Full-Court Miracle Godmothered Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas! Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special High School Musical: The Musical: The Special High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special Home Alone Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Home Alone 3 Home Alone 4 Home Alone: The Holiday Heist Home Sweet Home Alone I'll Be Home For Christmas Ice Age Jingle All The Way 2 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas Mickey Saves Christmas Mickey's A Christmas Carol Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas Miracle on 34th Street Noelle One Magic Christmas People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street Richie Rich's Christmas Wish Santa Buddies Santa Paws Santa Paws 2 Snow Buddies Snowball Express Snowglobe Space Buddies The Christmas Consultant The Christmas Star The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe The Muppet Christmas Carol The Naughty Nine The Nutcracker and the Four Realms The Santa Clause The Santa Clause 2 The Santa Clause 3 The Santa Con The Search for Santa Paws The Shephard Movie – Streaming December 1 The Ultimate Christmas Present Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along Togo While You Were Sleeping Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year Wrapped Up in Christmas

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special From Our Family to Yours: The Gift ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS Olaf's Frozen Adventure Once Upon a Snowman Pluto's Christmas Tree Prep & Landing Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa Puppy for Hanukkah Santa's Workshop The Small One Winter Storage

Alice's Wonderland Bakery America's Funnies Home Videos Austin & Ally Avengers Assemble Big City Greens Bizaardvark: A Killer Robot Christmas Bizaardvark: Agh, Humbug Black-ish Bluey Bunk'd Chicken Squad Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Disney Family Sundays Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes Disney Magic Bake-Off Doc McStuffins Ducktales Elena of Avalor Even Stevens Fancy Nancy Clancy Firebuds Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Ghost and Molly McGee – Streaming December 6 Girl Meets World Glee Good Luck Charlie Good Luck Charlie: A Duncan Christmas Guardians of the Galaxy (Series) Hailey's on It! – Streaming December 20 Handy Manny Hawkeye Henry Hugglemonster High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Jake and the Never Land Pirates KC Undercover Kickin' It Kim Possible Lilo and Stitch The Series Liv and Maddie Mickey and The Roadster Racers Chip 'n Dale's Nutty Tales Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Streaming December 13 Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers Mickey's Christmas Tales Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – Streaming Jan 1 Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals Minnies Bow Toons Muppet Babies Phineas and Ferb Pickle and Peanut PJ Masks – Streaming December 13 Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – Streaming December 27 Puppy Dog Pals Pupstruction – Streaming December 20 Raven's Home Rolie Polie Olie Shake It Up: Jingle It Up Sherrif Callie's Wild West Sonny with a Chance Spidey and His Amazing Friends Suite Life of Zack and Cody SuperKitties – Streaming December 6 Sydney to the Max T.O.T.S Teacher's Pet That's So Raven The Lion Guard The Proud Family The Suite Life on Deck: A London Carol The Villains of Valley View – Streaming December 6 The Wonder Years Ultimate Spider-Man

Bobby, It's Cold Outside Grift of the Magi Holidays of Future Passed I Won't Be Home for Christmas Kill Gil, Volumes I & II Marge Be Not Proud Miracle on Evergreen Terrace She of Little Faith Simpsons Christmas Stories Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire Skinner's Sense of Snow The Burns and the Bees The Fight Before Christmas The Nightmare After Krustmas Tis the 30th Season Tis The Fifteenth Season White Christmas Blues

New Additions to Disney+ During the Holiday Season

"Spider-Man: Far from Home" – Now Streaming

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.

"Dancing with the Stars" – Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday

Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the season 32 finale on December 5.

"The Santa Clauses" Season Two – Two Episode Premiere on November 8

The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.

"Dashing Through the Snow" – November 17

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.

"The Naughty Nine" – November 23

In "The Naughty Nine," mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the "naughty list" and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other "naughty listers" to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa's Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.

"Christmas with Walt Disney" – November 24

In a Walt Disney Family Museum original production directed by Don Hahn, view Disney family home movies and holiday segments from Walt's shorts and feature films as Walt's daughter, Diane, shares her Christmas memories alongside Disney family home movies, holiday segments classic Disney films, and vintage Disneyland footage.

"Doctor Who: The Star Beast" – November 25

The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" – December 1

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!

"The Shepherd" – Streaming December 1

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety.

"Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder" – December 2

The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever" – December 8

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else's property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won't get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

"Doctor Who: The Giggle" – December 9

The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" – Two Episode Premiere on December 20

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus' master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy's journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he's destined to be.

Marvel Studios' "What If...?" Season 2 – This Holiday Season

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.