Disney+ Christmas Movies and Holidays Specials 2023: See the Full List
Add 'The Santa Clauses,' 'Home Alone,' 'Miracle on 34th Street' and more to you Christmas movie marathon thanks to Disney+.
The long Christmas weekend is here, and as Santa Claus prepares for his globe-trotting trek delivering presents, it's the perfect time for a Christmas movie marathon. As the 2023 holiday season approached and people began to deck the halls, Disney+ decked its streaming library with perfect festive cheer, the streamer rolling out its fourth annual "Happy Holidays" collection of movies, TV shows, and episodes of fan-favorites perfect for the holiday season.
The sleigh-full of content is available via a special library within the larger Disney+ content catalogue and includes a mix of beloved Christmas classics, of favorites, and newer additions. Those wanting a bout of nostalgia with Christmas classics can press play on titles like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The streaming lineup also boasts the return of Tim Allen in The Santa Clauses. The Disney+ original series, a revival of the fan-favorite 1994 holiday movie, returned for its second season in November. Other streaming options in the Happy Holidays collections include Frozen, Santa Paws, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and new originals including Dashing Through The Snow, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, and The Shepherd.
You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see the Disney+ Happy Holidays collection.
Movies and Specials
'Twas the Night
A Christmas Carol (2009)
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Christmas With Walt Disney – Streaming November 24
CHRISTMAS...AGAIN?!?
Cloud 9
Cool Runnings
Dashing Through the Snow – Streaming November 17
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Streaming December 8
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Singalong
DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY & MINNIE WISH UPON A CHRISTMAS
Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
Ernest Saves Christmas
Feliz NaviDad
Frozen
Frozen 2
Full-Court Miracle
Godmothered
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!
Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
High School Musical: The Musical: The Special
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Home Sweet Home Alone
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age
Jingle All The Way 2
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
Mickey Saves Christmas
Mickey's A Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street
Noelle
One Magic Christmas
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies
Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2
Snow Buddies
Snowball Express
Snowglobe
Space Buddies
The Christmas Consultant
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Naughty Nine
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3
The Santa Con
The Search for Santa Paws
The Shephard Movie – Streaming December 1
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along
Togo
While You Were Sleeping
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Wrapped Up in Christmas
Holiday Shorts
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
From Our Family to Yours: The Gift
ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS
Olaf's Frozen Adventure
Once Upon a Snowman
Pluto's Christmas Tree
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Puppy for Hanukkah
Santa's Workshop
The Small One
Winter Storage
Series
Donna Hay Christmas
Hawkeye
Mickey's Christmas Tales Shorts (Series) – Streaming November 29
The Great Christmas Light Fight
The Santa Clauses – Season 2 Streaming November 8
Holiday Themed Episodes from Series
Alice's Wonderland Bakery
America's Funnies Home Videos
Austin & Ally
Avengers Assemble
Big City Greens
Bizaardvark: A Killer Robot Christmas
Bizaardvark: Agh, Humbug
Black-ish
Bluey
Bunk'd
Chicken Squad
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life
Disney Family Sundays
Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes
Disney Magic Bake-Off
Doc McStuffins
Ducktales
Elena of Avalor
Even Stevens
Fancy Nancy Clancy
Firebuds
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables
Ghost and Molly McGee – Streaming December 6
Girl Meets World
Glee
Good Luck Charlie
Good Luck Charlie: A Duncan Christmas
Guardians of the Galaxy (Series)
Hailey's on It! – Streaming December 20
Handy Manny
Hawkeye
Henry Hugglemonster
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Jake and the Never Land Pirates
KC Undercover
Kickin' It
Kim Possible
Lilo and Stitch The Series
Liv and Maddie
Mickey and The Roadster Racers Chip 'n Dale's Nutty Tales
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Streaming December 13
Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers
Mickey's Christmas Tales
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – Streaming Jan 1
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals
Minnies Bow Toons
Muppet Babies
Phineas and Ferb
Pickle and Peanut
PJ Masks – Streaming December 13
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – Streaming December 27
Puppy Dog Pals
Pupstruction – Streaming December 20
Raven's Home
Rolie Polie Olie
Shake It Up: Jingle It Up
Sherrif Callie's Wild West
Sonny with a Chance
Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Suite Life of Zack and Cody
SuperKitties – Streaming December 6
Sydney to the Max
T.O.T.S
Teacher's Pet
That's So Raven
The Lion Guard
The Proud Family
The Suite Life on Deck: A London Carol
The Villains of Valley View – Streaming December 6
The Wonder Years
Ultimate Spider-Man
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
Bobby, It's Cold Outside
Grift of the Magi
Holidays of Future Passed
I Won't Be Home for Christmas
Kill Gil, Volumes I & II
Marge Be Not Proud
Miracle on Evergreen Terrace
She of Little Faith
Simpsons Christmas Stories
Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire
Skinner's Sense of Snow
The Burns and the Bees
The Fight Before Christmas
The Nightmare After Krustmas
Tis the 30th Season
Tis The Fifteenth Season
White Christmas Blues
New Additions to Disney+ During the Holiday Season
"Spider-Man: Far from Home" – Now Streaming
Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.
"Dancing with the Stars" – Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday
Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the season 32 finale on December 5.
"The Santa Clauses" Season Two – Two Episode Premiere on November 8
The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.
"Dashing Through the Snow" – November 17
Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.
"The Naughty Nine" – November 23
In "The Naughty Nine," mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the "naughty list" and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other "naughty listers" to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa's Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.
"Christmas with Walt Disney" – November 24
In a Walt Disney Family Museum original production directed by Don Hahn, view Disney family home movies and holiday segments from Walt's shorts and feature films as Walt's daughter, Diane, shares her Christmas memories alongside Disney family home movies, holiday segments classic Disney films, and vintage Disneyland footage.
"Doctor Who: The Star Beast" – November 25
The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" – December 1
Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!
"The Shepherd" – Streaming December 1
On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety.
"Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder" – December 2
The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever" – December 8
The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else's property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won't get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?
"Doctor Who: The Giggle" – December 9
The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" – Two Episode Premiere on December 20
Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus' master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy's journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he's destined to be.
Marvel Studios' "What If...?" Season 2 – This Holiday Season
The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.