Disney Legend Dick Nunis Dead at 91

Dick Nunis, the former chairman of Walt Disney Attractions who was mentored by Walt Disney himself, has died. The Disney legend passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family, according to the Walt Disney Company. He was 91. Nunis' cause of death was not disclosed.

"Today, we mourn the passing of Dick Nunis, a true Disney Legend whose contributions to The Walt Disney Company have touched the lives of millions of people all over the world," Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said. "What started as a summer job training future Disneyland employees would ultimately become a storied 44-year career at Disney. Dick took the values and philosophies he learned directly from Walt and incorporated them into everything he did at Disney. We are grateful for his many achievements and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones."

The world has lost a Disney legend with the passing of Dick Nunis. We send condolences to his family ... He was a dreamer and a doer, and Orange County is better because of the global tourist destination he helped build.



Born May 30, 1932, in Cedartown, Georgia, Nunis' ambition to become a professional football player and coach was cut short when he suffered a broken neck while playing. After graduating fro the University of Southern California in 1955 and hearing about plans for a new park in Anaheim from a classmate named Ron Miller, the son-in-law of Walt Disney himself, Nunis applied for a job and. In May 1955, he was hired as an orientation training instructor just prior to the park's July 17, 1955 opening. Along with Van France, and the founder of The Disney University and author of the park's orientation and training program, Nunis was responsible for training park employees, including Walt himself. He worked his way up to attractions supervisor, and by the time he retired in 1999 after 44 years at the company, he was chair of Walt Disney Attractions, having helped develop "Project X," which became Walt Disney World Resort. He also consulted on plans for Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

"On behalf of every Cast Member, Crew Member, Imagineer and employee of Disney Experiences, I want to express my gratitude to Disney Legend Dick Nunis... and my condolences to his family following the sad news of his passing," Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, said. "Dick's impact on our theme parks business is everlasting. Along with our founder, Walt Disney, Dick helped shape our business, create happiness for millions of families around the world... and set a standard that an entire industry must now live up to."

When he retired as chairman of Walt Disney Attractions in 1999, Nunis was honored with a window on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland and was named a Disney Legend. He is survived by his wife Mary, three children and six grandchildren.