Disney+ Movie Accused of Ruining Christmas for Kids

Apparently, the new Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie isn't putting kids in the Christmas spirit. Parents are pissed about the new Disney + release, the third installment, Christmas: Cabin Fever. Four live-action films have been released in theaters since 2010. The franchise is based on the Jeff Kinney-penned-and-illustrated child novels of the same title. But parents are screaming the movie "ruins Santa," according to The Messenger. Emails have reportedly been sent to Disney+ in an uproar over the film.

According to complaints, at the 23-minute mark of the film, the character Greg, who wants a new gaming console as a gift for Christmas, learns that his parents have already gotten him one but are hiding it. Still, they promise him that Santa will get it, keeping the surprise under wraps. There's no Santa twist in the film. The problem is it's implied that beloved Santa isn't real for child viewers and their parents are the culprits. Many parents say the film ruins the magic of Christmas for youngsters, calls unnecessary question-and-answer sessions at home, and makes kids believe their parents will get them what they want for the holiday. The Messenger contacted Disney representatives over the matter, but haven't heard back. Now that the plot has been released, parents are cautioning other parents to proceed with caution.

The film was released on the streaming service on Dec. 8. Per an official logline: "After getting stuck with his family in the snow during his winter vacation, Greg worries about getting the new console."

The film stars Wesley Kimmel as Greg Heffley; Spencer Howell as Rowley Jefferson, Greg's best friend.; Erica Cerra as Susan Heffley, Greg, Rodrick and Manny's mother; Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley, Greg, Rodrick and Manny's father; Hunter Dillon as Rodrick Heffley, a drummer, and Greg's older brother; and Gracen Newton as Manny Heffley, Greg's younger brother.