Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 26)

A new week is here, and that means a fresh slate of content is heading to the Netflix streaming library. This week, as the streamer begins to look ahead to October and the official start of spooky season, Netflix will be treating subscribers to 18 new arrivals, and all but four of them are Netflix original series and films. This week's additions will leave viewers with hours of new content added to their lists as they scramble to view multiple highly-anticipated titles. The most-anticipated new addition, and perhaps the biggest arrival of the month, is Andrew Dominik's Blonde. Set to drop on Wednesday following a limited theatrical release, the film centers around Marilyn Monroe, portrayed by Anna de Armas. Blonde is far from the only title set to make plenty of buzz, though, because Netflix will be heating things up when Too Hot to Handle: Brazil launches its second season this week. Elsewhere, the streamer will premiere Kid Cudi's Entergalactic and Idris Elba's Human Playground, among other originals, and licensed titles like The Munsters and Inheritance.

'Blonde' Andrew Dominik's long-awaited epic adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' novel Blonde finally hits Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Starring Anna de Armas as American pop icon Marilyn Monroe, the film, which enjoyed a limited theatrical release, offers viewers a fictionalized take on the life of the Hollywood legend. Ahead of the film's Netflix debut, Blonde has mostly received subpar reviews, with PopCulture.com's Dan Levine writing that "Blonde focuses so much on the pain Monroe faced in real life that it makes for a dire and difficult film to experience."

'Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6' Netflix subscribers are again getting the chance to experience life in some of the world's toughest prisons. On Wednesday, the streamer's original docuseries Inside the World's Toughest Prisons returns for its sixth season. Originally debuting in 2016, the series sees journalist Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, not only visiting some of the most terrifying and violent prisons on Earth, but also living among the inmates to experience life there. Season 6 will see Rowe traveling to formidable prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece, and Moldova.

'Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2' Netflix is turning up the temperatures this week as Too Hot to Handle: Brazil returns for its second season on the platform. Similar to the original series, the Brazil spinoff will feature a group of men and women heading to a tropical paradise for what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, though if they want to snag that prize money, they will have to forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil will be available for streaming on Wednesday.

'Entergalactic' Netflix's new original animated series Entergalactic hits the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 30. Created by Kid Cudi and based on his upcoming album of the same name, Entergalactic follows Jabari, a streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success, and Meadow, his cool new photographer neighbor, as they navigate navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

'Human Playground' Netflix will take subscribers on an adventure to some of the world's most beautiful and challenging locations when Human Playground debuts on Friday. Narrated by Idris Elba, who also serves as executive producer, the "epic new documentary series" explores the origins and evolution of play across the globe. Human Playground comes from the team behind international best seller Before They Pass Away.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/26/22

A Trip to Infinity – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/27/22

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – NETFLIX COMEDY 9/28/22

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Inheritance 9/29/22

The Empress – NETFLIX SERIES 9/30/22

Anikulapo – NETFLIX FILM

Floor is Lava: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Phantom Pups – NETFLIX FAMILY

Rainbow – NETFLIX FILM

What We Leave Behind