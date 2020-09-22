Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 21)

September may be winding down to a close, but new additions to the Netflix streaming library are showing no signs of coming to an end. This week, the streaming giant will be stocking 15 new titles in its streaming library, which has steadily been expanding throughout the month with big-name additions like I'm Thinking of Ending Things and Ratched. This week's additions are proving to be just as exciting. Among the 15 titles — 11 of which are Netflix originals — headed to the streaming library, subscribers will be able to press play on an all-new season of Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. The highly-anticipated Enola Holmes is also making its debut this week, along with a new season of The Chef Show. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4' Jack and his not so adventurous father, Michael, are back for Season 4 of Netflix original series Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. Based on the comedic viewpoints of Jack Whitehall, the Netflix original series follows Jack, who embarks on the trip of a lifetime with his father. Setting off on a journey across South East Asia, the father-son duo partake in a series of adventures, mishaps and escapades with two very different perspectives. Season 4, set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 22, will see Jack and his father chronicling even more of their travel misadventures.

'Enola Holmes' Sherlock Holmes may be everyone's favorite sleuth, but his younger sister, Enola, is making a name for herself in Netflix's newest film, Enola Holmes. Set to debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the film is set in 1884 England and follows 16-year-old Enola, who, after discovering her mother is missing, sets off to find her. She finds herself quickly becoming a super-sleuth in her own right after becoming entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, the mystery-adventure film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Louis Partridge.

'The Chef Show: Season 2' Actor and director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi are returning for the second season of food-centered adventure The Chef Show. The series, which first debuted in June 2019 and saw Favreau and Choi reunite five years after their critically acclaimed film Chef, sees Favreau and Choi experimenting with food, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world, and bringing people together over their love of food.

'Country-Ish' Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla are opening their home, and their personal lives, up to fans in their new Netflix original series Country-ish. The series follows the couple as they raise their children – son Ethan, 9, and daughters Emmarie, 6, and Everleigh, 3 – and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. Country-ish will be available for streaming on Friday, Sept. 25.

'Sneakerheads' A former sneakerhead will find himself enlisting the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers in the Netflix original series Sneakerheads. Set to debut Friday, the series follows former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad Devin, who finds himself scrambling to get several thousands of dollars back after falling for one of old friend Bobby's get-rich-quick schemes. In his attempt to cover his tracks before his wife finds out, he enlists the help of fellow shoe lovers on a global hunt for the elusive "Zeroes," the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks. Sneakerheads stars Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/21/20:

A Love Song for Latasha – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/22/20:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/23/20:

Waiting… Avail. 9/24/20:

Real Steel Avail. 9/25/20:

A Perfect Crime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files – NETFLIX ORIGINAL