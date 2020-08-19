Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2020

While plenty of Americans are watching more Netflix than usual amid social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix just announced a handful of titles set to leave the streaming platform this month. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout September 2020 to make sure your favorite shows and movies are sticking around a little bit longer for you to binge during quarantine. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in September, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 9/4 - 9/28 Leaving 9/4/20: Christopher Robin Leaving 9/5/20: Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7 Leaving 9/8/20: Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure Leaving 9/10/20: The Forgotten Leaving 9/14/20: Cold Case Files: Season 1 Leaving 9/15/20: Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Leaving 9/16/20: The Witch Leaving 9/17/20: Train to Busan Leaving 9/20/20: Sarah's Key Leaving 9/21/20: Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5 SMOSH: The Movie Leaving 9/22/20: 20 Feet From Stardom Leaving 9/26/20: The Grandmaster Leaving 9/28/20: Tucker and Dale vs. Evil prevnext

LEAVING 9/30 2012 40 Days and 40 Nights A Knight's Tale Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke Dear John Despicable Me Donnie Brasco Frances Ha House of the Witch Inside Man Insidious Jurassic Park The Lost World: Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III Menace II Society Million Dollar Baby Mortal Kombat Mud Resident Evil: Afterlife Schindler's List Seabiscuit Sinister Starship Troopers Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Terminator Salvation The Devil's Advocate The Social Network Zack and Miri Make a Porno prevnext

EMMY-NOMINATED NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: (Photo: Steve Deitl/Netflix) With the 2020 Emmy Awards coming up on Sunday, Sept. 20, it's time to brush up on any nominated Netflix originals you may have missed. This year, the streaming service broke HBO's record for the most Emmy nominations ever with 160 total nods. HBO came in second with 107; the next closest competitor, NBC, had 47. Among the frontrunners for Netflix are Ozark and The Crown, but continue scrolling to see what else you should binge ahead of the virtual Emmy Awards. Ozark — Season 3: Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. This year, the show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Casting for a Drama Series. Bateman, Linney and Garner also received nods for Lead Actor, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now. prevnext

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2 (Photo: Saeed Adyani / Netflix) In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. "Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before." Applegate and Cardellini were both nominated for Lead Actress for a Comedy Series, while the series is up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Casting for a Comedy. Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

THE CROWN — Season 3: (Photo: Netflix) The Crown Season 3 features new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England's Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. As a series, The Crown was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Casting for a Drama Series. Colman and Carter both received nods for Lead Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively. Seasons 1-3 of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

'UNBELIEVABLE' (Photo: Netflix) Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that's on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica's Pulitzer Prize-winning article "An Unbelievable Story of Rape." Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they've been hunting for. As a series, Unbelievable was nominated for Best Limited Series as well as Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special. Collette was nominated for Supporting Actress. All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now. prevnext