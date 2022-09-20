Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)

September is already drawing to a close, but the titles from Netflix's September 2022 content list are still rolling out! With titles like End of the Road, Dated and Related, and Devil in Ohio already checked off the list, the streamer still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve, and this week, subscribers will be treated to 18 new additions. This week's additions are all Netflix original series and films, with the Netflix streaming library set to see the additions of everything from Thai Cave Rescue to the Evan Peters-starring movie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Go Dog Go: Season 3' Netflix kicked off the week with the return of young pups Tag and Scooch. On Monday, Sept. 19, the streamer dropped the third season of its animated family title Go Dog Go. Based on the beloved, classic children's book by P. D. Eastman, Go Dog Go follows Tag Barker and her adventures in Pawston, a colorful community of dogs on the go. In Season 3, "the gang's on-the-go adventures take an un-fur-gettable turn when Tag, Scooch and friends welcome a new family to Pawston and show them all around town!"

'Patton Oswalt: We All Scream' Patton Oswalt is returning to Netflix, and this time he's making his directorial debut. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Netflix will premiere Oswalt's fourth Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: We All Scream. Filmed at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, the special is sure to generate plenty of laughs as Oswalt discusses everything from what happens to our bodies as we get older to who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown and the Baby Boomer's last temper tantrum and much more.

'Thai Cave Rescue' Four years after the harrowing story of group of young boys and their soccer coach who became trapped in a flooded system of underground caves captured international headlines, Netflix is recounting the tale in its new series, Thai Cave Rescue. Set to debut on Wednesday. Sept. 22, the Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller-created limited series recounts the dramatic events of July 2018, when 12 boys of the Wild Boars soccer team and their 25-year-old coach went exploring. Their afternoon of fun quickly turned into a disaster, though, when heavy rain trapped them inside flooded limestone caves near Chiang Rai, sparking a tense rescue mission that captivated the world. Thai Cave Rescue stars Papangkorn "Beam" Lerkchaleampote, Thaneth "Ek" Warakulnukroh, Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund, Manatsanun "Donut" Phanlerdwongsakul, Supakorn "Tok" Kitsuwan, and Bloom Varin plays.

'A Jazzman's Blues' Tyler Perry's drama film A Jazzman's Blues arrives on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 23. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of Bayou and Leanne, a young Black couple in the deep South as they navigate 40 years of secrets and lies. The film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer along with Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.

'Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles' A new title is being stocked in the Pokemon library this weekend. On Friday, and after first premiering at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London, Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is set to premiere. The new animated special follows Ash, Goh, and Dawn as they uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world while investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/21/22

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story -NETFLIX FILM

Designing Miami – NETFLIX SERIES

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Iron Chef Mexico – NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfumier – NETFLIX FILM

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/22/22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Karma's World: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Snabba Cash: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/23/22

ATHENA – NETFLIX FILM

The Girls at the Back – NETFLIX SERIES

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Lou – NETFLIX FILM