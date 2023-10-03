Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Oct. 2)

Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but with October officially here, Netflix is beginning to hand out plenty of treats. This week, the first full week of the new month, the streamer is set to expand its content catalogue with the addition of 12 new and returning TV series, movies, and Netflix originals. In addition to the arrival of the licensed titles Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1, this week's round-up, pulled from Netflix's October 2023 content list, features 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials. The list of Netflix originals will begin rolling out on Tuesday when comedian Beth Stelling's latest stand-up special, Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then, delivers plenty of laughs. Just a day later, sports and documentary lovers will be treated to the arrival of Beckham, a new docuseries about global football star and cultural icon David Beckham. Later in the week, Netflix is set to drop the third season of Lupin, the original film A Deadly Invitation, and more. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then' Poster for my upcoming @NetflixIsAJoke special "If You Didn't Want Me Then". It drops October 3rd on @netflix. Can't wait for you all to see it. Directed by Mo Welch, DP by Jordan Levy pic.twitter.com/ZQ3y6jIxEE — Beth Stelling (@BethStelling) September 6, 2023 Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad's raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special."

'Beckham' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time. In Beckham, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture."

'Race to the Summit' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Ueli Steck was known as "the fastest climber in the world" until Dani Arnold broke his Eiger speed record in 2011. That incredible climb sparked a duel across the great north faces of the European Alps, many of which the pair climbed 'solo', without any safety equipment."

'Lupin: Part 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down."

'A Deadly Invitation' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Eccentric millionaire Olivia sends her half sister Agatha, and a group of old acquaintances, a mysterious invitation for a weekend on her yacht, where they will discover the true motive behind this invitation: the celebration of... a murder? Caught off-guard by an unexpected death, and with the help of a rookie policeman, Agatha will try to figure out if this is merely an accident or an elaborate plan for revenge. Everyone is a suspect: Carlos (the ex husband), Cary (a fading actor), Sonia (the former friend), Doña Cristina (the housekeeper), Figue (the doctor), and even Naram (the yoga instructor)."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 10/2/23

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog Avail. 10/4/23

Keys to the Heart (PH) – NETFLIX FILM

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1 Avail. 10/5/23

Everything Now (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES

Khufiya (IN) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/6/23

Ballerina (KR) – NETFLIX FILM

Fair Play – NETFLIX FILM