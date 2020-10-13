Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 12)

Now entering the mid-way point of October, Netflix isn’t slowing down with the new releases. This week, the streaming giant will be rolling out a total of 22 new titles, all set to be added to the streaming library between Monday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 16. The new releases include 14 Netflix original series, films, and specials, including the third and final season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Of course, a few of this week's additions are the latest to be added to Netflix's "Netflix & Chills" streaming lineup, a list of titles that are perfect to get every subscriber into the Halloween spirit. The spooky additions kicked off at the end of September and include the recent additions of Ryan Murphy's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched and The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second installment of the Haunting horror anthology series. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3' Netflix's post-apocalyptic tale Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, from DreamWorks Animation, is dropping its third and final season on Monday, Oct. 12. The fan-favorite series, an animated coming of age story, is set in a world after The Great Mutant Outbreak of 2017, which forced humans underground, and sees Kipo thrust to the surface following a giant mutant attack. Far from her Terrarium home, Kipo gets a crash course on apocalyptic survival and bands together with other surface dwellers -both human and mutant – as she attempts to find her home. Season 3, which will mark the final season, will see Kipo and the gang on a mission to fight Dr. Emilia, a fierce anti-Mute evildoer.

'The Cabin with Bert Kreischer' Comedian Bert Kreischer is setting out to cleanse his "mind, body and soul." Netflix's newest comedy special, The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, finds Kresicher gathering celebrity friends for a purifying retreat as he attempts attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. The 5-episode docuseries features special guests including Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura. It will be available for streaming on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

'Social Distance' Netflix is capturing the unique emotional experience of the isolation forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Social Distance, an eight-part anthology series that was conceived, cast, and executed entirely remotely during quarantine, is set in the initial months of the pandemic, with each standalone episode told through a virtual lens as it "showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation." Created and executive produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham and executive-produced by Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Jenji Kohan, Social Distance will be available for streaming on Thursday, Oct. 15.

'Dream Home Makeover' The team behind Studio McGee is helping real families make their dream come true on Friday, Oct. 16 with the debut of Dream Home Makeover. The six-episode series follows interior designers Syd and Shea McGree as they tackle different home design projects with a variety of budgets in each 30-minute episode, all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful.

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Netflix is revisiting one of the most notorious trials in history in its newest film, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Directed and scripted by Oscar and Emmy winner Aaron Sorkin, the film chronicles the peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention that into a fatal clash with police officers and the National Guard. Protest organizers Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden, and Bobby Seale were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in U.S. history. The film, set to debut on Friday, is already being dubbed an Oscars contender by some critics. prevnext