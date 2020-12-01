Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 30)

As November officially comes to a close and December kicks off, Netflix is celebrating with a sleigh-full of new additions to its streaming library. This week, the streaming giant will be giving subscribers plenty of presents in the form of new releases, the streaming library set to be stocked with 52 new titles. Of the more than four dozen new additions set to be made, 21 are Netflix original series, movies, and specials. Many of these new additions include holiday treats, joining the streamer's list of holidays titles which was unveiled in October. That list already includes The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the follow-up to the fan-favorite Vanessa Hudgens-starring film, and The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2. The holiday additions are set to continue rolling out throughout December in the lead up to Christmas Day. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Holiday Movies That Made Us' Netflix is helping subscribers get into the holiday spirit by reflecting on some of the most iconic holiday movies of the past. To mark the first of December, and as the countdown to Christmas officially begins, the streamer will be stocking its new docuseries, The Holiday Movies That Made Us. A spinoff of the docuseries The Movies That Made Us, which is in turn a spinoff of The Toys That Made Us, this new series will unwrap the real stories behind iconic Christmas blockbusters like Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Along with behind-the-scenes peeks, the series also features insider interviews. It will be available for streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 1. prevnext

'Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show' Come Tuesday, Netflix will be serving up plenty of laughs with the debut of its comedy special Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show. The latest addition to the streamer's comedy specials, stars Natalie Palamides as an alpha male learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent. The "can-crushing, axe-yielding" is executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers. prevnext

'Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday' Now officially in the swing of the holiday season, the streaming giant is making sure that even the youngest subscribers have something to get them into the spirit of the holidays. On Thursday, Dec. 3, Netflix will be dropping its latest Netflix Family addition, Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday. The special, a spinoff Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt original series, follows Chico Bob Bon and his "Fix-It" force as they make a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster. prevnext

'Big Mouth: Season 4' Get ready for more raging hormones, cringey puberty developments, and fantastical looks at human reproductive systems, because Netflix is dropping Season 4 of its animated original series Big Mouth on Friday, Dec. 4. Season 4 of the series will find the group of friends on the brink of eight grade and contending with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers, and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. prevnext

'Selena: The Series' Netflix's highly-anticipated series about based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, the late Tejano star who is still beloved by millions of fans over two decades after her tragic death, is dropping on Friday. Described as a "coming-of-age story," the limited series follows Quintanilla as she chases her dreams and recounts that heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make. The late singer was most famously brought to the screen in the 1997 film, in which she was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez. In Netflix's recounting of her life, The Walking Dead alum Christian Serratos as the music legend. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/30/20:

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes – NETFLIX FILM

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens Avail. 12/1/20:

Angela's Christmas Wish – NETFLIX FILM

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) Avail. 12/2/20:

Alien Worlds – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Fierce – NETFLIX FILM

Hazel Brugger: Tropical – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 12/3/20:

Break – NETFLIX FILM

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/4/20:

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose – NETFLIX FILM

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) – NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting – NETFLIX FILM

MANK – NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext