Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 29)

Netflix is saying goodbye to November and hello to December in a big way. As November officially comes to a close and December kicks off, the streaming giant is celebrating with a sleigh-full of new additions to its streaming library, with subscribers being treated to a total of 61 new titles this week alone. Of the incoming titles, most of which are from the streamer’s December 2021 content lineup, a whopping 22 are Netflix original series, films and specials.

The streamer will be ending November with a final wave of titles, including everything from its new documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible to a trio of new Charlie’s Coloforms City specials. It will then kick off December with a rush of new content, including plenty of licensed titles to get excited about. Among the incoming licensed content is Death at a Funeral, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, three Final Destination Films, and even The Legend of Zoro. The first days of December will also be marked by plenty of new Netflix originals, with Lost in Space returning for its third and final season this week alongside the final batch of episodes for Money Heist and a new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

’14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible’

Netflix’s exhilarating new documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible debuted on the streaming platform on Monday. Executive produced by Free Solo directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the film follows the ambitious pursuit of Nepalese climber Nimsdai Purjato to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks in a record-breaking 7-month span. Topped by Everest and K2, the list includes every mountain taller than 8,000 meters, with the previous fastest climber having achieved the record of all 14 peaks in just under eight years. Netflix describes the documentary as “a thrilling, action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance.”

‘Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist’

Netflix’s colorful children’s series Charlie’s Coloforms City is returning to the library this week with a new special, Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales With a Twist, one of a trio of Charlie’s Coloforms City titles headed to the library this week. The Netflix Family title, a spinoff, set to arrive on Tuesday, Nov. 30 follows Charlie as he changes classic tales using different shapes, but he will need the help of viewers as he visits a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball, and even outer space.

‘The Summit of the Gods’

Netflix is doubling down on its mountain climbing-themed content this week. Just a day after stocking 14 Peaks, The Summit of the Gods will debut. The Netflix original film, based on Jiro Taniguchi and Baku Yumemakura’s best-selling manga, follows Fukamachi, a young Japanese reporter who decides to climb Mount Everest in an effort to find clues surrounding a famous mountaineer’s disappearance. The film is directed by Patrick Imbert and executive produced by Thibaut Ruby. Jean-Charles Ostorero, Didier Brunner, Damien Brunner, and Stéphan Roelants are attached as producers.

‘Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2’

https://youtu.be/uwsmkWh0S5Y

The end is here for one beloved of Netflix’s most beloved Spanish-language original series. On Friday, Dec. 3, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) debuts the second half of its two-part fifth and final season. The fan-favorite series is entered around “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission. The stakes are even higher in the final batch of episodes as the Professor races to get the gold and his team out of the bank. Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4’

Netflix’s mouth-watering baking contest, The Great British Baking Show, is returning on Friday with a holiday twist. In the fourth season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, competitors from past seasons competing to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/30/21:

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical – NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN – NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog – NETFLIX FILM

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Avail. 12/2/21:

The Alpinist

Coyotes – NETFLIX SERIES

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY – NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/3/21:

Cobalt Blue – NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton – NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mixtape – NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 11/29/21:

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 11/30/21:

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

Leaving 12/3/21:

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2