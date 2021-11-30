Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 29)

Netflix is saying goodbye to November and hello to December in a big way. As November officially comes to a close and December kicks off, the streaming giant is celebrating with a sleigh-full of new additions to its streaming library, with subscribers being treated to a total of 61 new titles this week alone. Of the incoming titles, most of which are from the streamer’s December 2021 content lineup, a whopping 22 are Netflix original series, films and specials.
The streamer will be ending November with a final wave of titles, including everything from its new documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible to a trio of new Charlie’s Coloforms City specials. It will then kick off December with a rush of new content, including plenty of licensed titles to get excited about. Among the incoming licensed content is Death at a Funeral, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, three Final Destination Films, and even The Legend of Zoro. The first days of December will also be marked by plenty of new Netflix originals, with Lost in Space returning for its third and final season this week alongside the final batch of episodes for Money Heist and a new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.
’14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible’
Netflix’s exhilarating new documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible debuted on the streaming platform on Monday. Executive produced by Free Solo directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the film follows the ambitious pursuit of Nepalese climber Nimsdai Purjato to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks in a record-breaking 7-month span. Topped by Everest and K2, the list includes every mountain taller than 8,000 meters, with the previous fastest climber having achieved the record of all 14 peaks in just under eight years. Netflix describes the documentary as “a thrilling, action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance.”
‘Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist’
Netflix’s colorful children’s series Charlie’s Coloforms City is returning to the library this week with a new special, Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales With a Twist, one of a trio of Charlie’s Coloforms City titles headed to the library this week. The Netflix Family title, a spinoff, set to arrive on Tuesday, Nov. 30 follows Charlie as he changes classic tales using different shapes, but he will need the help of viewers as he visits a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball, and even outer space.
‘The Summit of the Gods’
Netflix is doubling down on its mountain climbing-themed content this week. Just a day after stocking 14 Peaks, The Summit of the Gods will debut. The Netflix original film, based on Jiro Taniguchi and Baku Yumemakura’s best-selling manga, follows Fukamachi, a young Japanese reporter who decides to climb Mount Everest in an effort to find clues surrounding a famous mountaineer’s disappearance. The film is directed by Patrick Imbert and executive produced by Thibaut Ruby. Jean-Charles Ostorero, Didier Brunner, Damien Brunner, and Stéphan Roelants are attached as producers.
‘Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2’
The end is here for one beloved of Netflix’s most beloved Spanish-language original series. On Friday, Dec. 3, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) debuts the second half of its two-part fifth and final season. The fan-favorite series is entered around “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission. The stakes are even higher in the final batch of episodes as the Professor races to get the gold and his team out of the bank. Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.
‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4’
Netflix’s mouth-watering baking contest, The Great British Baking Show, is returning on Friday with a holiday twist. In the fourth season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, competitors from past seasons competing to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 11/30/21:
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical – NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN – NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh – NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog – NETFLIX FILM
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Avail. 12/2/21:
The Alpinist
Coyotes – NETFLIX SERIES
Escalona: Season 1
SINGLE ALL THE WAY – NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/3/21:
Cobalt Blue – NETFLIX FILM
Coming Out Colton – NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mixtape – NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY
What’s leaving this week?
Leaving 11/29/21:
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 11/30/21:
3 Days to Kill
A Knight’s Tale
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld
Leaving 12/3/21:
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2