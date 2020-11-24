Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 23)

There's plenty to be thankful for this week, and as people celebrate a socially-distanced and virtual Thanksgiving, Netflix is adding to that list. This week, the streaming giant will be adding 18 new titles to its streaming library, giving families something to bond over and giving subscribers something to relax to after stuffing themselves full of turkey and other items on the Thanksgiving Day fest.

The 18 titles began showing up in the streaming giant on Monday and are set to continue throughout the week, leading to many more that will be added this weekend as the streamer prepares to close out the month. Of the new additions 16 are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including the additions of Hillbilly Elegy and Season 2 of Virgin River. Several of the additions, including The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, are part of the streamer's growing list of holiday titles. That full holiday streaming lineup can be found by clicking here. More titles are set to be added to the list throughout December.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!