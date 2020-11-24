Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 23)
There's plenty to be thankful for this week, and as people celebrate a socially-distanced and virtual Thanksgiving, Netflix is adding to that list. This week, the streaming giant will be adding 18 new titles to its streaming library, giving families something to bond over and giving subscribers something to relax to after stuffing themselves full of turkey and other items on the Thanksgiving Day fest.
The 18 titles began showing up in the streaming giant on Monday and are set to continue throughout the week, leading to many more that will be added this weekend as the streamer prepares to close out the month. Of the new additions 16 are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including the additions of Hillbilly Elegy and Season 2 of Virgin River. Several of the additions, including The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, are part of the streamer's growing list of holiday titles. That full holiday streaming lineup can be found by clicking here. More titles are set to be added to the list throughout December.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday'
Netflix's slate of content for children is getting a festive touch with the addition of the Dragons: Rescue Riders' holiday special, Huttsgalor Holiday. Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the special finds the Rescue Riders celebrating Huttsgalor's favorite winter festival, but ice-breathing dragons risk putting a frost on everyone's fun. Huttsgalor Holiday is the latest addition to he How to Train Your Dragon franchise.prevnext
'Hillbilly Elegy'
After getting slammed with a 26% tomatometer rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, fans will finally get to have their say on the Amy Adams and Glenn Close-starring film Hillbilly Elegey. Based on J.D. Vance's bestselling memoir, the film is told form the perspective of a Yale Law student who is drawn back to his Appalachian, where he reflects on his family's history and his own future. The film has made plenty of headlines ahead of its Netflix debut on Tuesday, with Vulture declaring that Adams "can't win her Oscar this way," and WXVU dubbing it a "disappointing comic book version""of Vance's best-selling memoir. Fans, however, will finally have the chance to weigh in on the discussion with their own opinion.prevnext
'The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two'
Netflix subscribers should be readying the sleigh, because The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is landing in the streaming library on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Set two years after siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce saved Christmas, the sequel will find the now cynical teenager Kate spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack. Unwilling to accept this new version of her family and deciding to run away, Kate finds herself, and Jack, unexpectedly reuniting with Santa Clause when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy Christmas forever.prevnext
'Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2'
Netflix is giving subscribers a fix for their sweet tooth with a holiday-themed special of original baking competition Sugar Rush. The relentlessly fast-paced series sees a group of bakers racing against the clock to create treats that are both beautiful in appearance and taste delicious. In Sugar Rush Christmas, the bakers compete to create the best holiday-themed confections. The six-episode second season premieres on Friday, Nov. 27.prevnext
'Virgin River: Season 2'
On Friday, Netflix is dropping the second season of its fan-favorite original series Virgin River. The series, based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves from LA to a remote northern California town after answering an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. Hoping for a fresh start, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 11/23/20:
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/24/20:
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son – NETFLIX FILM
Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/25/20:
Great Pretender: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 11/26/20:
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/27/20:
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Call – NETFLIX FILM
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don't Listen – NETFLIX FILM
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Belva / The Beast – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 11/23/20:
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving 11/26/20:
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving 11/27/20:
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms