Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 8)

Netflix is keeping busy this week by adding even more additions from its May 2023 content list. Heading into the second full week of the month, the streamer is set to drop 16 new titles, including 11 Netflix original series and films. This week's roundup includes a new comedy special, Hannah Gadsby: Something Special, as well as one highly controversial title, Queen Cleopatra, the Netflix original documentary that has faced backlash for its casting.



You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Spirit Rangers: Season 2' Premiere Date: Monday, May 8

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a secret. This trio of kids are "Spirit Rangers" who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California Taking on new perspectives as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and spunky turtle, the Skycedar kids take on every challenge – from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun – with courage and compassion. Created by Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member and the first California Native American showrunner Karissa Valencia, the fantasy-adventure preschool series celebrates community, nature and the rich heritage of Native American storytelling."

'Hannah Gadsby: Something Special' Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 9

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special, and it's a feel good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say...feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special premieres globally on Netflix on May 9."

'Missing: Dead or Alive?' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff's department as they urgently search for individuals who've disappeared under troubling circumstances."

'Queen Cleopatra' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world's most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman -- a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra's heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story."

'Ultraman: Season 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 11

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Shinjiro (ULTRAMAN) who saw a nightmare begins to realize he can no longer keep his abilities under control and struggles to contain them. His power is unleashed beyond his control, the city is destroyed, and people are hurt. Society begins to call ULTRAMAN a "disaster of mankind" and the hero becomes a target for condemnation. Shinjiro, alone and having lost everything, finds himself in the middle of a maelstrom of fate! In the shadows of the confusion, an ominous alien force moves in secret!"

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/8/23

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2 Avail. 5/9/23

Documentary Now!: Season 4 Avail. 5/10/23

Dance Brothers – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/11/23

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent Avail. 5/12/23

Black Knight – NETFLIX SERIES

Call Me Kate

The Mother – NETFLIX FILM

Mulligan – NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES