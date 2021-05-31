Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 31)
This Memorial Day may mark the end of May, but it doesn't mark the end of the additions to the Netflix streaming library. As one month comes to an end and the streaming giant looks ahead to the month of June, Netflix will be treated to a flurry of new titles dropping in the streaming library. In fact, this week alone, Netflix will be adding a total of 45 new additions, including more than just a few big titles.
Netflix will mark the final day of May with just two tiles – The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties and Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story – before kicking off June with a whopping 27 new additions. While the streamer keeps its original titles to a limit for June 1, only adding Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme, the first day of the new month will see Netflix adding plenty of licensed content. On Tuesday, subscribers will be able to press play on fan-favorite films like The Big Lebowski, Million Dollar Baby, and The Wedding Guest. Netflix will keep that momentum going throughout the rest of the week with several more additions, including the highly-anticipated premiere of Sweet Tooth.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties'
Netflix is treating subscribers to a new property show set in the city of love, Paris. Set to join the streaming library on Monday, May 31, The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties is being dubbed "Emily in Paris meets Selling Sunset." Billed as an "unscripted series" rather than directly as a reality series, the show follows the Kretzes, a family of real estate agents in Paris and their luxury real estate business.prevnext
'Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme'
The Super Monsters are reimagining classic fairytales and favorite nursery rhymes with an added dose of a musical, magical spin in the Tuesday, June 1-slated Netflix Family addition Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme. The special is a spinoff of the streamer's animated children's series Super Monsters, which follows a group of preschool kids who are the children of famous monsters as they attempt to master their special powers.prevnext
'Alan Saldaña: Locked Up'
Netflix is making sure the month of June kicks off with a few laughs. On Thursday, June 3, the streamer is dropping its latest comedy special, Alan Saldaña: Locked Up. The special finds Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña poking fun at himself and parceling advice, especially about how to stay married and how to be parents.prevnext
'Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet'
Sir David Attenborough is returning for yet another Netflix original Earth-themed documentary. From the team behind Our Planet and David Attenborough - A Life On Our Planet, Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström and reflects on the discovery "that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years." Spanning 75-minutes and slated for a Friday, June 4 debut, the film takes viewers "on a journey of discovery of planetary thresholds we must not exceed, not just for the stability of our planet, but for the future of humanity."prevnext
'Sweet Tooth'
Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s comic book Sweet Tooth is headed to the streaming library on Friday. Set in a post-apocalyptic version of the real world after "The Great Crumble" — a cataclysmic event that wreaked havoc on the world and preceded the rise of "hybrids" – the series Gus, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer who grows up in a sheltered Nebraska forest. He finds himself searching for a new beginning after he befriends a wanderer named Jepperd, and the series follows the duo as they explore what's left of the U.S.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 5/31/21:
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
Avail. 6/1/21:
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Avail. 6/2/21:
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval – NETFLIX FILM
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
Avail. 6/3/21:
Creator's File: GOLD – NETFLIX SERIES
Dancing Queens – NETFLIX FILM
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 – NETFLIX FILM
Summertime: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/4/21:
Feel Good: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Trippin' with the Kandasamys – NETFLIX FILM
Xtreme – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/5/21:
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 5/31/21:
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...
Leaving 6/1/21:
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 6/4/21:
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/6/21:
Searching for Bobby Fischer