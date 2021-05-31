Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 31)

This Memorial Day may mark the end of May, but it doesn't mark the end of the additions to the Netflix streaming library. As one month comes to an end and the streaming giant looks ahead to the month of June, Netflix will be treated to a flurry of new titles dropping in the streaming library. In fact, this week alone, Netflix will be adding a total of 45 new additions, including more than just a few big titles.

Netflix will mark the final day of May with just two tiles – The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties and Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story – before kicking off June with a whopping 27 new additions. While the streamer keeps its original titles to a limit for June 1, only adding Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme, the first day of the new month will see Netflix adding plenty of licensed content. On Tuesday, subscribers will be able to press play on fan-favorite films like The Big Lebowski, Million Dollar Baby, and The Wedding Guest. Netflix will keep that momentum going throughout the rest of the week with several more additions, including the highly-anticipated premiere of Sweet Tooth.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!