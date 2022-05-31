Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 30)

Netflix is saying goodbye to May and hello to June in a big way. As one month comes to an end and the streaming giant looks ahead to the month of June, Netflix this week will be treating subscribers to more than three dozen new titles, with a total of 40 new additions set to arrive in the streaming library. Joining a long list of licensed titles that include Edge of Seventeen, Dumb and Dumber, and several Mission Impossible films, among others, will be 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials. Among those Netflix originals is the return of Floor Is Lava, the hit Netflix original game show that turns everyone's favorite childhood game into a full-fledge obstacle course. This week will also bring the premiere of several new titles, such as Borgen – Power & Glory and Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?, an all-new true crime docuseries. Netflix will also be stocking a title perfect for the entire family when Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal premieres. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal' A curious toddler will travel from his small Indian town to the Taj Mahal in Netflix's latest Netflix Family title, Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal. In the new title, curious toddler Bheem finds himself distracted trying to return a little girl's lost teddy bear before someone steals it during a trip to the Taj Mahal. I Love Taj Mahal marks the latest addition to the Mighty Little Bheem library. Hailing from director Rajiv Chilaka and based on the mythological character Bheem from the Indian epic the Mahabharata, the animated series marked Netflix's first Indian preschool animated series.

'Borgen - Power & Glory' Netflix's anticipated continuation of hit Danish political drama Borgen, Borgen – Power & Glory, is arriving in the streaming library on Thursday, June 2, weeks after its April 14 premiere n the Nordic markets. From creator/writer and executive producer Adam Price, the series follows Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg, her staff, and the media after a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis and puts her political career in jeopardy. The series stars Babett Knudsen, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Nivi Pedersen, Svend Hardenberg, and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen.

'Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake' Netflix is wasting no time in helping subscribers erupt with laughter. On Tuesday, the streamer is set to premeire one of its first comedy special of the month Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake. The new special sees Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal "sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up."

'Interceptor' Director Matthew Reilly's action-packed Netflix original film Interceptor catapults its way onto the Netflix service on Friday, June 3. The new film stars Elsa Pataky as Captain JJ Collins, who finds herself in charge of a lone missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean following a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the base. With only minutes on the clock, she must use her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust. Along with Pataky, Interceptor also stars Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides.

'Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?' (Photo: Audun Fjeldheim / Netflix) Netflix's true crime library is growing yet again with the Friday addition of the riveting new docuseries Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?. The new series documents the criminal case against Eirik Jensen, Norway's top cop who, in a shocking turn of events, was arrested in 2013 in connection to a sweeping drug trafficking case. Once believed to be the best policeman in Norwegian history, the country was left asking if Jensen was really the biggest drug trafficker Scandinavia has ever seen.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/31/22

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 Avail. 6/1/22

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall Avail. 6/2/22

The DUFF Avail. 6/3/22

As the Crow Flies – NETFLIX SERIES

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfect Mother – NETFLIX SERIES

Surviving Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

Two Summers – NETFLIX SERIES