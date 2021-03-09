Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 8)

Netflix is treating subscribers to a fresh lineup of content this week. On Monday, the streaming giant began adding the first of what will total 14 new titles to the ever-expanding streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of new options to press play on. The new additions include everything from a new spinoff of fan-favorite sports docuseries Last Chance U to a new season of Paradise PD, with the streamer also stocking a title for the youngest of subscribers with Season 3 of Starbeam.

The new additions join a long list of titles that have already dropped in March, which is shaping up to be a pretty impressive one for Netflix. The streamer has already added titles like Amy Poehler's Moxie and its docuseries Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell as well as licensed content such as 2007's I Am Legend and 2008's The Dark Knight. With several weeks still left in the month, dozens of other titles are set to be added, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to.

If you want to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also offers a "Netflix Free Section," which allows non-subscribers to test the service by viewing select titles from some of Netflix's most popular originals. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!