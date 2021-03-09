Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 8)
Netflix is treating subscribers to a fresh lineup of content this week. On Monday, the streaming giant began adding the first of what will total 14 new titles to the ever-expanding streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of new options to press play on. The new additions include everything from a new spinoff of fan-favorite sports docuseries Last Chance U to a new season of Paradise PD, with the streamer also stocking a title for the youngest of subscribers with Season 3 of Starbeam.
The new additions join a long list of titles that have already dropped in March, which is shaping up to be a pretty impressive one for Netflix. The streamer has already added titles like Amy Poehler's Moxie and its docuseries Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell as well as licensed content such as 2007's I Am Legend and 2008's The Dark Knight. With several weeks still left in the month, dozens of other titles are set to be added, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to.
If you want to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also offers a "Netflix Free Section," which allows non-subscribers to test the service by viewing select titles from some of Netflix's most popular originals. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'StarBeam: Season 3'
On Tuesday, March 9, Netflix is adding the third season of its animated children’s series StarBeam to the expanding Netflix Family section of its streaming library. The series follows 8-year-old Zoey, who, while ready to tackle second grade, also finds herself transforming into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful, and most enthusiastic kid-sized superhero, when danger beckons.prevnext
'Last Chance U: Basketball'
Last Chance U is stepping off of the football field and onto the basketball court on Wednesday, March 10 with the debut of Last Chance U: Basketball. The latest edition to the popular sports-centered Netflix documentary, Last Chance U: Basketball will focus on the East Los Angeles College Huskies across eight episodes and follow the team as in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.prevnext
'The One'
Author John Mars' book The One is getting the small screen treatment on Friday, March 12 when Netflix debuts its film adaptation. Set five minutes in the future, the film follows a DNA researcher who creates a bold new matchmaking service that helps people find their perfect partner through a DNA test.prevnext
'YES DAY'
Netflix is bringing more than just one book to the screen on Friday, as it will also be debuting it’s family-friendly comedy Yes Day on Friday. Based on the bestselling children's book of the same name written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, the film follows parents Allison and Carlos and the whirlwind adventure their family goes on after they give their three kids a "yes day,” a 24 hour period where their kids make the rules. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the film stars Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, June Diane Raphael, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.prevnext
What was added this week?
Avail. 3/8/21:
Bombay Begums – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/9/21:
The Houseboat – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/10/21:
Dealer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marriage or Mortgage – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/11/21:
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/12/21:
Love Alarm: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives – NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 3/8/21:
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving 3/9/21:
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss's Daughter (2015)
Leaving 3/10/21:
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)