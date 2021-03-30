Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 29)

This week, Netflix is saying goodbye to March and hello to April in a big way. The streaming giant is refreshing its library with a host of new titles, all of which subscribers will be able to enjoy beginning on Monday. In total, 28 new additions will be headed to the streaming library this week, with titles including everything from a series about real-life hauntings that will send chills down your spine to an all-new romcom.

Throughout March, the streamer expanded its content catalog with dozens of new additions, including Amy Poehler's film Moxie and Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the streamer's documentary detailing the life and career of The Notorious B.I.G. The content catalog is set to expand even more in the coming weeks as Netflix carries the momentum from March into April. In April, the streamer will be treating subscribers to everything from a new season of its hit reality series The Circle to the return of Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo's Prank Encounters and even a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton. You can see the full list of April 2021 releases by clicking here.

If you want to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!