Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 29)
This week, Netflix is saying goodbye to March and hello to April in a big way. The streaming giant is refreshing its library with a host of new titles, all of which subscribers will be able to enjoy beginning on Monday. In total, 28 new additions will be headed to the streaming library this week, with titles including everything from a series about real-life hauntings that will send chills down your spine to an all-new romcom.
Throughout March, the streamer expanded its content catalog with dozens of new additions, including Amy Poehler's film Moxie and Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the streamer's documentary detailing the life and career of The Notorious B.I.G. The content catalog is set to expand even more in the coming weeks as Netflix carries the momentum from March into April. In April, the streamer will be treating subscribers to everything from a new season of its hit reality series The Circle to the return of Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo's Prank Encounters and even a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton. You can see the full list of April 2021 releases by clicking here.
If you want to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Octonauts & the Ring of Fire'
The Octonauts are banding together to save their friends in Netflix's latest Netflix Family addition, Octonauts & the Ring of Fire. Set to drop in the streaming library on Tuesday, March 30, the kid-friendly viewing options finds the Octonauts going on an all-new adventure after lava-spewing volcanoes start a chain reaction of disasters across the ocean. To save their sea creature friends, the Octonauts must work together.prevnext
'Haunted: Latin America'
Netflix's "Netflix and Chills" lineup may well be over, but the streamer isn't quite ready to let go of spookier fares. On Wednesday, March 31, subscribers will be treated to Haunted, Latin America. The new series, a Netflix original, recounts real-life terrifying tales of encounters with the supernatural from people in Latin America and features dramatic reenactments.prevnext
'Concrete Cowboy'
A troubled teen will find himself caught between a life of crime and his estranged father's vibrant urban-cowboy subculture when Concrete Cowboy hits the Netflix streaming library on Friday, April 2. Starring Idris Alba and based on the 2009 novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, the film follows 15-year-old Cole, who is sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia. While there, he discovers the world of urban horseback riding and contends with his direction in life. Along with Alba, Concrete Cowboy also stars Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Bowers, and Clifford "Method Man" Smith.prevnext
'Just Say Yes'
Netflix's Just Say Yes is headed to the streaming library Friday. The latest film from the streamer, this rom-com follows Lotte, an incurable romantic who finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel at the same time her self-absorbed sister gets engaged.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 3/29/21:
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
Avail. 3/30/21:
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Avail. 3/31/21:
At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Avail. 4/1/21:
Magical Andes: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie – Netflix Film
Worn Stories – Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
Avail. 4/2/21:
Madame Claude – NETFLIX FILM
The Serpent – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky High – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 3/30/21:
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/31/21:
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly's Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 4/2/21:
Honey: Rise Up and Dance