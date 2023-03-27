Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 27)

The final days of March are here, and as Netflix gets ready to stock its library full of new titles from its April 2023 content list, it is adding a few final additions from its March 2023 list. This week will see a total of 15 new additions arriving in the streaming library, and 11 of them are Netflix original series and films. Set to begin popping up in the content catalogue on Monday, the new additions include everything from the new Netflix documentaries Emergency: NYC and Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold and the new original series Copycat Killer. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mae Martin: SAP' Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 28

Type: Netflix Comedy

'Emergency: NYC' Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 29

Type: Netflix Documentary

'Unseen Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 29

Type: Netflix Series

'Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold' Premiere Date: Thursday, March 30

Type: Netflix Documentary

'Copycat Killer' Premiere Date: Friday, March 31

Type: Netflix Series

What else is being added this week? Avail. 3/28/23

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5 Avail. 3/29/23

Wellmania – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/30/23

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke – NETFLIX SERIES

Unstable – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/31/23

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Murder Mystery 2 – NETFLIX FILM

