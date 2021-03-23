Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 22)

March is quickly coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the additions to the Netflix streaming library are, too. While this may mark the last full week of the month, Netflix is continuing to bring new titles to its library, giving subscribers more than just a few new options to add to their list. As the streaming giant makes a final push of new content this month, it will be adding more than a dozen titles this week.

In total, the content catalogue will be expanded by 16 titles, including 12 Netflix original series, films, and special. Among the new additions making their way to the library is a brand-new ocean-themed documentary examining the environmental destruction to our oceans caused by human behavior, and while Valentine’s Day may have been more than a month ago, Netflix is keeping the love alive with a new romance film. Subscribers will also be treated to something a little magical with the debut of Magic for Humans by Mago Pop. The new titles join the long list of additions already made this month, which you can see by clicking here.

If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!