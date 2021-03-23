Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 22)
March is quickly coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the additions to the Netflix streaming library are, too. While this may mark the last full week of the month, Netflix is continuing to bring new titles to its library, giving subscribers more than just a few new options to add to their list. As the streaming giant makes a final push of new content this month, it will be adding more than a dozen titles this week.
In total, the content catalogue will be expanded by 16 titles, including 12 Netflix original series, films, and special. Among the new additions making their way to the library is a brand-new ocean-themed documentary examining the environmental destruction to our oceans caused by human behavior, and while Valentine’s Day may have been more than a month ago, Netflix is keeping the love alive with a new romance film. Subscribers will also be treated to something a little magical with the debut of Magic for Humans by Mago Pop. The new titles join the long list of additions already made this month, which you can see by clicking here.
If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Seaspiracy '
Netflix is shedding light on the widespread environmental destruction to our oceans caused by human behavior in its latest documentary, Seaspiracy. From the co-creator of the groundbreaking documentary Cowspiracy, the documentary filmmaker Ali Tabrizi, who initially set out to celebrate his beloved ocean, but soon found himself examining the harm that humans inflict on the ocean, including plastics and fishing gear polluting oceans to damage of bottom trawling and by-catch. What Tabrizi ultimately uncovered "not only challenges notions of sustainable fishing but will shock anyone who cares about the wonders of ocean life, as well as the future of the planet and our place on it." Seaspiracy will be available for streaming on Wednesday, March 24.prevnext
'Caught by a Wave'
More than a month after Valentine's Day, Netflix still isn't done telling love stories. On Friday, the streaming giant will premiere its latest film, Caught by a Wave. The Italian drama is a tragic love story set under the Sicilian sun that follows a two teenagers caught up in a summer fling that forces them to grow up faster than they expected.prevnext
'A Week Away'
A Christian summer camp will turn one teen's life around in Netflix's film A Week Away. Set to debut on Friday, March 26, the film follows troubled teen Will Hawkins, who must choose to go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp following a run-in with the law. Soon, he opens his heart and not only finds love with a camp regular, but also a sense of belonging. Directed by Roman White, A Week Away stars Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, and Iain Tucker with David Koechner and Sherri Shepherd.prevnext
'Magic for Humans by Mago Pop'
Illusionist Mago Pop is set to amaze people of all ages when he takes to the streets of Barcelona in the Netflix original series Magic for Humans by Mago Pop. Set to be available for streaming on Friday, the series finds Pop wowing crowds with tricks that inspire delight and wonder. The series if a spinoff of fellow Netflix original series Magic for Humans, which stars illusionist Justin Willman.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 3/22/21:
Navillera – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Philomena (2013)
Avail. 3/23/21:
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 3/24/21:
Who Killed Sara? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/25/21:
DOTA: Dragon's Blood – NETFLIX ANIME
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/26/21:
Bad Trip – NETFLIX FILM
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It!: Double Trouble – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 3/22/21:
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
Leaving 3/24/21:
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Leaving 3/25/21:
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Leaving 3/26/21:
Ghost Rider (2007)